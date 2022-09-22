Americans Are Not as Outraged Over Busing Illegals as the Elites Had Hoped

It would appear that the outrage over sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities is largely limited to politicians looking for sound bites and well-heeled liberals looking for golf balls under the furniture and corkscrews in the liquor cabinet. The rest of America? Well, not so much.

National Review has the results of a CRC Research poll conducted for the 85 Fund which asked if sanctuary cities should share the burden of the immigrant surge along with border towns. Sixty-three percent of likely voters agreed. As would be expected, 78% of Republicans who were contacted agreed, along with 63% of those who identified as independents. But…wait for it… that number also included 51% of the Democrats who responded.

The Blaze has news of a Morning Consult/Politico national tracking poll indicating that 41% of Hispanic respondents said that the moves were appropriate, as opposed to 35% who disagreed. Twenty-five percent were undecided. One-third said that the efforts were morally sound, while 39% said they were immoral.

The release of this polling data comes after Govs. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.), and Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) sent immigrants to sanctuary cities, including Martha’s Vineyard. Immigrants, of course, enjoyed a 48-hour stay at the resort destination and dined on a breakfast of cold cereal before being whisked away to become someone else’s problem. (Never mind the fact that there are probably well over 50 immigrants on the island mowing lawns and cleaning houses.) The surveys also follow the announcement of a lawsuit against DeSantis on behalf of the immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard.

Fox News recently asked New Yorkers what they thought about sending illegal immigrants to other cities. One commented “I think that’s a crime. They’re in your state, deal with them in your state don’t send them here… if they don’t have space in Texas, why send them to New York? Martha’s Vineyard is a small area, why send them there?” Another said “What the Republican governors are doing from Florida and Texas is simply inhumane… I think they are using these people as a political pawn to promote essentially a Republican agenda. They’re disregarding the human factors.” This is in spite of the fact that the Big Apple is a sanctuary city.

I hate to be the bearer of facts, but sanctuary cities long ago decided that they would open their arms and resources to illegal immigrants. Border towns did not. By definition, a sanctuary city should be thrilled with its new residents. In other news, water is wet, and gravity works.

To be fair, some people who were queried were in favor of busing migrants. One man noted that smaller cities didn’t have the means to handle a massive influx of people, adding that Biden had been doing exactly the same thing.

As usual, much like the constant pressure on Donald Trump, progressive leaders want Americans to love the things they love and hate the things they hate. And the left-wing elites simply cannot fathom what it means for the rank and file to live in a country that is suffering from a continuous progressive makeover.