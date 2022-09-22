'Fact' Checker Glenn Kessler Claims Fetal Heartbeat Is a 'Misnomer,' Instantly Regrets Getting Out of Bed Today

Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post’s intrepid “fact” checker, must have been salivating over his plan to “own the cons” when he retweeted Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ claim that “there’s no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks.” Abrams (D-Tinfoil Hat) claimed that a fetal heartbeat is just a Grand Plot by men to “take control of a woman’s body.”

Kessler weighed in with, “FWIW, ‘fetal heartbeat’ is a misnomer. The ultrasound picks up electrical activity generated by an embryo.”

“The so-called ‘heartbeat’ sound you hear is created by the ultrasound,” he added. “Not until 10 weeks can the opening and closing of cardiac valves be detected by a Doppler machine.”

Apparently, a memo went out on the Left this week with the new pro-abortion talking point to justify the murder of unborn children. Dr. Stacey Abrams, M.D., and Kessler wasted no time running to Twitter to shout the New Abortion Narrative.

Radiologist Pradheep J. Shanker quickly pointed out that Kessler has no idea what he is talking about:

Glenn… This is scientifically and medically incorrect. 100%. Ultrasound can't detect electrical activity. Who told you otherwise? https://t.co/PxxPViEV70 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

He said the NPR article Kessler cited was wrong. “Ultrasound only detects density and motion. It cannot detect any electrical activity at all. This is a scientific fact,” Shanker declared. “It is true that the valves in the heart develop later. However, the cardiac muscles that are located in the embryological heart are contracting. They are in fact moving inward and outward. That is how you define a beat.”

He conceded that a fetal heartbeat isn’t the same as a fully developed adult heartbeat but added, “the cardiac tissue is contracting, which is literally what a beat is. To say otherwise is scientific misinformation, and cannot be treated otherwise.” What!?!?!?! Misinformation from the world’s leading “fact” checker? How can this be?

Shanker advised Kessler to delete the tweet and “completely correct it with somebody who knows the science and actually understands what they are talking about, and issue an apology because this is really a pathetic scientific document.”

Don’t hold your breath.

The pro-life website LifeNews weighed in with a video showing the heartbeat of a baby 22 days after conception.

An unborn baby's heart starts beating 22 days after conception. Here's proof. pic.twitter.com/QIqaiPP9dl — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 22, 2022

Others on Twitter mocked Kessler’s bogus claim:

There was no small amount of mockery for Stacey Abrams’ conspiracy theory, either:

Here's the origin of this myth…. Naturally, it's @TheAtlantic. Check out the LONG list of corrections… https://t.co/tbpv0Kpvqu — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 22, 2022

The Pacific, a parody account for The Atlantic, knocked it out of the park with this one:

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry about this stupidity. As funny as all of this is, I fully expect the “fact” checkers to come at me for daring to call out Stacey Abrams and Glenn Kessler. It’s clear that the facts aren’t on the Left’s side in the abortion debate — ultrasound leaves no doubt that what’s in a mother’s womb is actually a baby — so they lie, spin, prevaricate, and deceive — all with the imprimatur of the “fact” checkers.

