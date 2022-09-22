Reason # 190,732,584 Not To Trust the Legacy Media, Including the Associated Press

The Associated Press covered the incident in which Shannon Brandt ran down 18-year-old Cayler Ellison in North Dakota. But as obedient lapdogs, or maybe because the organization’s reporters and editors are so compromised by propaganda and an inflated sense of self-worth, they omitted something. See if you can spot it in this excerpt:

“A driver charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents.”

Can you find the missing piece of data? I’ll let you read it again if you must, but pay attention to the words “political argument.” And of course, we know that Brandt told police he ran Cayler down because he was a “Republican extremist.”

But the Associated Press, which, it should be noted, feeds newsrooms across the nation, decided to omit the fact that Cayler was murdered by Brandt for allegedly being a Republican.

Other AP headlines as of Thursday night included:

Trump’s legal woes mount without the protection of the presidency

Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook lies

Bank officials urge firing of Trump official over ethics probe

Ex-Illinois cop charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Black man

Ohio GOP House candidate has misrepresented military service

“Art of the steal”: Trump accused of vast fraud in NY suit

Notice anything? While all of those stories are true, the AP has no problem spinning headlines and stories to fan the flames of outrage and cast conservatives in the worst possible light. Can you say “partisan”? But when one of the Left’s own commits an atrocity that cannot be swept aside, the story is whitewashed to remove any progressive culpability. Running an 18-year-old down and killing him for being a conservative becomes a “political argument.”

As conservatives, we rarely make our voices heard. Maybe we just think it is not worth our time to tilt at windmills. But if you are so inclined, you can contact the Associated Press at [email protected] and tell them they need to start telling the whole truth, if there is an atom in their collective body that still values integrity. There probably isn’t. But sometimes, the apparatchiks need to know that you know.