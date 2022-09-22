The Saddest, Most Senescent Joe Biden Video Yet

It’s been easy to make fun of Joe Biden videos since long before he became President (allegedly).

Go back to my late high school/early college days, and there is Biden in all his video glory, going off on unhinged rants about grades and awards he never received, or IQ points he never possessed.

And then of course there’s the Joe Biden video that derailed his “youthful” presidential run against the Seven Dwarves in 1987, in which he claimed UK Labour Leader Neil Kinnock’s biography as his own.

Biden is a shameless liar, braggart, and fabulist, who — much to our national shame — was never laughed into richly-deserved obscurity.

Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Readers™ have joined me in the more recent fun of watching Biden try to shake hands with people who aren’t there, do the Old Man Shuffle to or from the Marine One helicopter, or get ignored — as POTUS! — at a White House reception because Smiling Barack Obama showed up to dazzle the crowd.

Recommended: UKRAINE WAR: Putin Threatens Nukes, Announces Partial Mobilization

But this next video is just sad because it shows just how diminished the supposed Most Powerful Man in the world has become.

Here he is, after wrapping up his prepared remarks to The Global Fund earlier this week.

Where ya going, Big Guy? pic.twitter.com/hvMjZlprWb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022

This one is a little personal to me.

I saw something almost exactly like this, 40 years ago, getting my great-grandmother to her car in her parking garage. Twelve- or 13-year-old me was a little too oblivious to realize I was about to get in the passenger seat with a woman who really had no business behind the wheel, but I still knew something was wrong as I did what I could to get her to her parking spot.

The same parking spot, I should add, she must have had for 15 years.

All this happened shortly before my grandparents gave her The Talk about not driving a car any longer.

So that’s our president, an old man whose handlers need to have The Talk about why he shouldn’t be POTUS any longer.

If it weren’t for the damage Biden and his handlers have done to this country, it would be one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen.