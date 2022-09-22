'Unwoke' Free-for-All #12: The Triumphant Return of Roseanne (and Us!)

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

The hiatus is over!

via GIPHY

Circumstances and schedules collided, and we ended up just taking a summer break. Kevin and I have been dying to get back at it though.

We talk about the return of Roseanne Barr to Fox Nation Streaming, as well as where we see the future of conservative-backed entertainment going.

We have ideas.

It’s actually an exciting time for conservative media, both in news and entertainment. Kevin and I aim to be cancel-proof and we’re almost there.

If you’d like to take a ride on the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Enjoy!