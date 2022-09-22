Break out the Weapons-Grade Chlorine: Video Shows Hunter Biden Naked on a Waterslide at $$4,140-per-night Malibu House

The left can say what they want about Donald Trump Jr., but I’ve never seen his penis. I can’t say the same thing about Hunter Biden. I’ve seen it in dozens of pictures and videos. Where is that little blur thingy when you need it most?

FACT-O-RAMA! As someone who has had the misfortune of seeing Hunter naked numerous times, I can attest to the fact that he has a God-awful tattoo of New York State’s Finger Lakes across his back.

The Daily Mail is reporting—and showing—yet another bumper crop of pics and videos of Hunter Biden doing drugs and having sex with prostitutes, as well as some golden oldies we’ve seen in the past. The pictures are graphic. I will not show them to you.

The newest video shows a topless Hunter riding across the back lawn of a spendy, $4140-per-night Airbnb rental, dropping the bike, then his pants (Hunter was going commando that day back in 2018), and climbing the stairs to the top of a waterslide. From there, he giddily glissades down the slide as the female camerawoman laughs. Once out of the pool, he spanks himself. This video made the rounds in July. Again, I will not show you pics of Hunter without his clothes on. Thank me later.

The new cache of naughty Hunter vice also shows two naked harlots in a hot tub and a jar of weed. Other pics show various nude strumpets. One pic shows Hunter having sex with two trollops.

VAMP-O-RAMA! I am trying to use all the olde-time words I know for “hooker.”

One photo shows two doxies sitting atop Hunter on a bed and a sad-looking dog next to him. A text message shows that Hunter invited a friend of Hallie Biden, his brother’s widow/ex-lover, to “party” with him.

CREEP-O-RAMA! Not only did Hunter have an affair with the widow of his dead brother, he also made numerous searches on Pornhub.com (a site that offers free smoker videos) for “widow porn.”

In a recent “60 Minutes” interview, a reporter asked Joe Biden if Hunter’s foreign deals would create a problem for the president.

“There’s not a single thing that I’ve observed at all that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter,” the president retorted. He added, “I love my son, number one. He fought an addiction problem, he overcame it, he wrote about it.”

Today, the currently unemployed Hunter Biden is laying low in a $20,000-per-month house in Malibu as he battles to lower his child support payments for a daughter in Arkansas he has never met. The mother is an “exotic dancer.”

FACT-O-RAMA! There is a four-year-old girl in Arkansas whose mom is a stripper, her dad is a crackhead, and her grandfather is the president of the United States.

I lied, here is naked Hunter on the waterslide! Now you can’t unsee it too!