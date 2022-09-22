Animal Who Ran Over, Killed Teen He Thought Was a 'Republican Extremist' Walks Out of Jail Days later

Just after Joe Biden gave his Hitler-ish speech in Philadelphia wailing about the dangers of “extremist MAGA Republicans,” a North Dakota liberal apparently heard the call and slaughtered a teen, allegedly over a “political argument.”

Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted to police he hit 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his SUV in an alley after an argument regarding politics. The brutal killing took place after a late-night outdoor “dance party” in the streets of McHenry, N.D.

Ellingson called his mom prior to the attack and asked her if she knew Brandt, and she said “yes.” She also said she would pick Cayler up. He called back shortly thereafter and told his mom that “he” or “they” were chasing him. She called him back, but her son didn’t answer. By the time she arrived at the scene, Cayler was dead.

Brandt called the police at around 2:30 am on Saturday to report his hit-and-run on Ellingson, whom he claimed was part of a “Republican extremist group.” Brandt claims he returned to the crime scene but left before police arrived.

Brandt was found at his home, arrested, and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly accident. Police claim he had a blood-alcohol level of .08 when he was tested.

“Brandt stated that the pedestrian called some people and Brandt was afraid they were coming to get him,” court documents reveal. “Brandt admitted to State Radio that he hit the pedestrian and that the pedestrian was part of a Republican extremist group.”

A judge ordered Brandt held on a mere $50,000 bond. Brandt protested, claiming he wasn’t a flight risk.

“I have a job, a life, and a house, and things I don’t want to see go by the wayside. Family that are very important to me,” Brandt whined to the judge, with apparent indifference to Cayler Ellingson’s life.

Brandt’s bond was posted on Tuesday, and he walked out of jail a free man.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Cayler’s funeral costs.

