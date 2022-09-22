'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #48: We're Back and We're Spectacular!

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)
Our long national nightmare is over. Kevin and I are hopping on the Magic Mescaline Pony again.
The summertime break is over and we’re ready to tackle the weighty issues of the day, like the Canadian male shop teacher who is going to school every day wearing about two tons of fake boobs.
We’ve also got some election predictions and, of course, our weekly featured segments “D-Bag of the Week Not Named Joe Biden” and “The Thing That Didn’t Suck” are back.
We’re thrilled that the wait is over. Hope you are too! Enjoy!