Harry and Meghan Versus YouTubers: Who Deserves Your Sympathy?

I don’t normally write about the royal family, mostly because I’m an American and monarchies are the devil. Any American who doesn’t hold this view has either a dim memory of our history or hasn’t been taught correctly. America was founded on rebellion against a king. Our Declaration of Independence marked the day Americans stopped caring about royals, and it’s a beautiful thing.

After listing all the indignities and terror meted on the colonies by King George, the founders finished the Declaration like this:

We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.

What a bunch of absolute Chads.

And so, with that in mind, there is no obligation for anyone in America to pay any attention at all to what the royal family is up to. We don’t even follow the progeny of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. And yet, we persist in caring about Prince Harry and Prince William and their respective wives. Perhaps this is because of the affection many people have for their mother, Princess Diana. Her tragic story and early death did bind her children to many in a way that may not have happened if she had lived.

We all remember the funeral and her devastated children walking behind her coffin. It’s hard not to see that every time her children are in the news. Americans may not be loyal royalists, but we are big-hearted people with the capacity to grieve alongside an ally in a time of loss. And so, the boys have the ability to tug at the heartstrings of America whenever they want to. Harry’s face, in particular, haunted everyone. There are few things worse than children losing their mother.

When Prince Harry decided to marry American Meghan Markle, many of our countrymen who follow the family felt excited about the merging of America with the royal family. It didn’t quite work out as expected, however. Markle’s grating obsession with viewing the world through a critical race lens didn’t help. When moving to a new country where the royal family is an institution and a thing to be revered and emulated (and supported by tax dollars), the last thing anyone wants is nebulous accusations that paint the whole country as “racist.”

To be fair to Harry and Meghan, they seem to really believe they were the targets of racists. I recently found this interview of the prince where he almost had me feeling sorry for the two of them.

I’ve never seen this before and it makes the hounding of them by the British tabloids even more grotesque pic.twitter.com/zthh9Uqlgh — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) September 12, 2022

“Within the first eight days of our relationship being made public was when they said ‘Harry’s girl is almost straight out of Compton,’ and ‘her exotic DNA would be thickening the royal blood.'”

But when read through a non-critical-race-theory lens, both stories were benign. The “Compton” story simply highlighted the vast difference in how Markle grew up in comparison to the royal prince. It was true. It’s not racist to tell someone’s background story of adversity. The neighborhood in which Markle lived was plagued by crime. Should the newspapers not have noticed? The quip about Markle’s “exotic DNA” was actually a pretty good insult to the royal family. It read, “the Windsors will thicken their watery, thin blue blood and Spencer pale skin and ginger hair with some rich and exotic DNA,” insinuating that the royals are inbred and weak. I thought it was kind of funny. To infer from that sentence that the author is some vile racist is a bit of a stretch. It’s more of a compliment to Markle and the strength of American blood than it is an insult. Yet, these are the things that Prince Harry named as proof of blatant racism.

“The clicking of cameras… makes my blood boil. It makes me angry. It takes me back to what happened to my mum and what I experienced when I was a kid. But it went to a whole new depth with not just traditional media but with social media as well,” the Duke of Sussex said. It’s understandable that media attention bothers him, considering his past trauma, but it’s not unexpected. Did he believe the media would not scramble to get photos of his new wife every chance they got? Surely, she knew what was going to happen. I believe her sister-in-law bears the same burden, but she doesn’t fuss about it to every journalist she can. Kate Middleton appears to have accepted it as a part of her life.

“I thought my family would help, but every single warning or request got met with total silence or total neglect.” he said. That’s unfortunate, but what could they do to stop the press from taking photos in public or writing headlines that aren’t what the prince would prefer? England is pretty terrible with free speech but not so bad that the crown can have headlines changed. It might have helped if he had asked his wife to stop accusing everyone of being a racist.

After describing Markle’s suicidal admission to him, the prince recounted how angry he felt at himself for not doing more to protect her and for going along with the routine of being a royal instead of taking care of his wife. To be honest, I’m surprised more royals aren’t suicidal. It seems like an awful existence, but perhaps the billions of dollars, the grand estates, and the ability to have whatever you want whenever you want it ward off the thoughts of violent self-harm. Harry’s anger at not being able to protect his wife is normal and healthy for a husband, and it’s admirable that Prince Harry chose his wife and family over a lifestyle that wasn’t working for either of them. Everyone has the right to be free from monarchical rule—including an actual prince and princess! Monarchies are bad! Americans instinctively should know this.

If that’s where his story had ended, with him and his wife fleeing to America for a quiet life, everything would probably be coming up roses for them. But instead of embracing their newfound freedom from the press—Americans don’t really care much about either of them—they actively sought out more media attention. Markle immediately went on a publicity tour, which included Oprah, to spread the scandal further and gain allies in her fight against the royal family. Prince Harry is reportedly working on a tell-all book. It’s okay for the two of them to grift off their lives, but no one else is allowed to get in on the game?

One of my favorite jokes has been that it took an American to bring down the royal family. While that’s humorous, Markle continues to be confused as to why she keeps getting bad press. She should have stopped while she was ahead. When she and Harry left England for Los Angeles, they had America with them. Who needs that stuffy old royal family anyway? We all saw the hell Diana went through, and freedom-loving people don’t support oppression. But why the continued campaign to garner even more sympathy?

The Sussex Squad, as it’s come to be known, popped up around these two, probably due to the orchestration of a publicity firm that then went after every small content creator on YouTube who made videos critical of the duo. Many of the YouTubers were thrown off the platform or demonetized. Bot Sentinel, the so-called “bot-detector” run by Christopher Bouzy, takes much of the credit for running the creators out of business on behalf of royals. These creators were making a good living making videos exercising free speech. Some of them did delve into conspiracy theories and had a lot of fun asking whether or not the duchess used a surrogate. It’s not the worst speculation in the world. Many stars use surrogacy. The mere question shouldn’t be a crime worthy of channel cancelation.

Thanks Sarah

Sussex Squad donates to Christopher Bouzy to silence people. pic.twitter.com/lWqFMqdmuX — 💜👑Bandy boo👑💜 (@boo_bandy) September 21, 2022

A pair of extremely privileged people going after working-class stiffs to ruin their lives and incomes for criticizing the fabulously wealthy is a very bad look.

It has ensured that the Sussex duo will continue to get bad press, and deservedly so. These two have it all. They have mansions, servants, access to powerful people, influence, and power. What they are doing by continuing to whine about the injustice of their lives is a slap in the face to people struggling to buy groceries under massive inflation. Basically, the Sussexes want people to feel sorry for them because their feelings are hurt. Meanwhile, people are starving, slave labor is a thing, crime is rising, false imprisonment is still happening, and political persecution is on the rise— things that royal families usually try to bring attention to when doing their jobs properly.

Who could forget Princess Diana hugging AIDS patients or going to minefields? Despite the hounds in the press, she did her duty, and she changed hearts and minds with regularity.

Harry and Meghan aren’t interested in injustice in the world except for the perceived injustice toward them. It’s an ugly place to be and everyone sees it except them.

We’re all very sorry you lost your mum, Harry. And yes, the press are beasts. But dust yourself off and get back to work bringing attention to true injustice, starting with the small creators you destroyed for criticizing your wife, who is a public figure. She signed up for this. She knew what she was getting into, and instead of making the best of it, she’s made it a huge mess and broken up a dynasty—and she’s still not satisfied.

Rumor has it she’s done yet another interview, this time with Gayle King, to complain about how she was treated at the queen’s funeral.

But perhaps all of this is just deflection and an attempt to keep the attention off the fact that several staff members have accused Markle of bullying them out of a job.

Allegations emerged 18 months ago following complaints by staff during a ‘toxic period’ before the couple emigrated in early 2020. ‘Broken’ royal aides told of feeling humiliated, ‘sick’, ‘terrified’, left ‘shaking’ with fear, and being reduced to tears. Meghan was accused of having inflicted ’emotional cruelty’ on her staff and ‘drove them out’. One branded the Sussexes ‘outrageous bullies’.

This allegation does seem to align with their behavior toward YouTubers making a few thousand dollars a month on content featuring the duchess.

It’s time for the two of them to look inwardly for the cause of their troubles and, for God’s sake, shut up and live their lives out of the spotlight they keep saying they hate… while basking in it.