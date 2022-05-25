The Morning Briefing: Politicians Can't Heal What's Tragically Broken in America

Top O’ the Briefing

More unavoidable tragedy, so this Briefing will be, well, brief.

As I mentioned last week, I am not a big fan of people who rush in with hot takes in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy. From any part of the political spectrum.

It should be noted up front that I absolutely despise politicians who rush to a camera to try and score some political points while details of a tragedy are still emerging.

I think and write about politics all the time, but I can’t do politics when something like this first happens. I’m grateful that I have colleagues who were able to write about it because we are a news site, after all. I had to check out for a few hours and just avoid the news.

Democratic politicians and celebrities waste no time in reacting to horrific tragedies because they are, for the most part, godless people who have never encountered a corpse they won’t trip over on their way to pimping a tired political agenda.

I will now take umbrage with some of those tired talking points.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr — a legend here in Tucson — railed against Republicans and called for background check legislation during a press conference that he stormed out of.

Republicans aren’t the ones out there shooting up people. And the background check fetish is a canard that isn’t going to stop criminals and psychopaths from killing people.

Joe Biden was at his divisive worst in his remarks on the shooting, railing against the almost mythical “gun lobby.” Victoria covered some remarks that Dana Loesch had in response to this:

However, it took an even shorter segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight for gun-rights advocate and radio talk host Dana Loesch to destroy each of Biden’s untimely and cheap political points. She had less than a minute to react to Biden’s attack on legal and law-abiding gun owners. She really didn’t need that long.

Victoria then shared this:

The “gun lobby” didn’t head his household, the “gun lobby” didn’t neglect to monitor his behavior, the “gun lobby” didn’t neglect to secure the school, the “gun lobby” didn’t leave any doors unlocked, and the “gun lobby” didn’t tell him to murder anyone. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 25, 2022

I’m not heartless. These shootings are always gut-wrenching for me. I have a child. I worry. However, I don’t think that disarming all of the legal gun owners in this country will stop the crazies. Comparisons to boutique countries in Europe are apples and oranges and utter crap.

One thing I know for certain is that the problems we are seeing go well beyond the mere availability of weapons. I’ve got a lot of thoughts about that. Now is not the time for all of them but I will conclude with this: what ails America isn’t going to be fixed with some hyper-partisan bandaid applied by a politician.

Any politician.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This hospital decided to dress their newborns as spring flowers and we can't love this enough. pic.twitter.com/UxFBiu9VOa — Goodable (@Goodable) May 24, 2022

