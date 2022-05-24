Insanity Wrap: White House Frenzy Over Karine Jean-Pierre's White Straight Male Backup

White House PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre getting a white, straight male to help do her job is this week’s big crazy — so welcome to Insanity Wrap, an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow capsule of news.

Plus:

That Wuhan lab has been monkeying around with the monkeypox virus

Stop saying “despite” when you mean “because” of new voter laws

Hillary perp walk: The greatest video meme in the history of the internet

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

In case you were wondering how this teacher got hired… The hiring process explains everything… pic.twitter.com/73lMF7EUfj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 24, 2022

If you need validation from pre-schoolers about anything, then your beard/dress combination is really the least of your worries.

Jean-Pierre: Not-Ready-for-Primetime White House Player

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

On last week’s Insanity Wrap, I had a little fun with the shiny new White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.

It was her first day on the job, and allow me to be gentle for once and just say that Jean-Pierre might not have been fully prepared. The highlight was when she appeared to read off the wrong page when asked about inflation and said something about how we’ll stop inflation with fairness because of climate change.

I’m not the only one who noticed. Within days, the White House leaped into action, tripped over a sofa, and then somehow set the Oval Office curtains on fire.

This is what sharp Biden Administration observers call “Fridays.”

Last Friday is when the Administration said they’d be bringing Pentagon spokesman John Kirby — who shows up for work prepared and everything — to the White House. He’d be doing maybe some PressSec stuff without being the PressSec, but they never quite said what his job would be or why.

Politico noted the mess, complete with racial and sexist overtones:

“There are people in the White House who feel that the timing of Kirby’s hiring demonstrates that White House leadership believes that the first African American White House press secretary needs ‘adult supervision,’” one Democratic source familiar with dynamics in the White House and on Capitol Hill told West Wing Playbook, calling the move “demeaning,” and “insulting.”

The White House needed to send the message that they’d hired someone competent to backstop Jean-Pierre without actually admitting they had to hire someone competent to backstop Jean-Pierre.

The messaging about their messenger who won’t really be replacing their replacement messenger was about as clear as stew.

And now everybody is angry and nobody knows what anybody is supposed to do.

This is what sharp Biden Administration observers call “Days Ending in Y.”

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

When you're trying to give your dog a bath and it turns the tables on you.🐶😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FnnMJS3Vnk — Ms.Understood 🍁 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 (@TroubleNTheGang) May 21, 2022

He’s helping!

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

AP Photo/John Bazemore

That nefarious Republican voter suppression scheme turned out to be a big dud, with turnout up 212% over 2020.

So… can the press stop pretending that turnout is “despite” the new voter law, which was never intended to stop anyone from voting and clearly hasn’t stopped anyone from voting?

I’m the craziest person in the world for asking that.

Fight Back!

Family & staff of the Asian-owned Princess Bride Diamonds jewelry store at the Bella Terra Mall in Huntington Beach, Calif. successfully fought off a group of black robbers who were armed with hammers. pic.twitter.com/uveVRpkUq4 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2022

Dear Asian Americans,

It isn’t Republicans who want to deny you the right to defend yourselves.

Love,

Your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit

Monkeypox: How About a Nice Game of Global Biological War?

Who needs to worry about monkeypox? “Everybody,” said Presidentish Joe Biden in Korea on Monday.

“We’re working on it, hard, to figure out what we do,” he said.

Would it be too bold to suggest that they already have a plan?

Lockdowns, shots, school closures, masks, and stimulus checks.

It was cute in Groundhog Day when Bill Murray woke up every repeated day to Sonny and Cher singing “I Got You, Babe” on the clock radio. It’s less funny when the entire world wakes up every day, only to be told by the Government-Medical Complex that it’s always March 19, 2020.

“I’m stunned by this. Every day I wake up and there are more countries infected,” Oyewale Tomori told Fox News. He’s with the World Health Organization advisory board member.

Washington and the Global Panicmonger Industry just won’t give up trying to scare us, will they?

So we’re all going to die. If we don’t follow orders, that is.

Being an American in 2022 is a little like being a Russian soldier on the Eastern Front — you’ll do your patriotic duty, or else.

At least that’s what we’re supposed to believe.

But who is this “everybody” that Biden insists should be all aflutter over the pox?

These people:

As of Saturday, the World Health Organization reported there were 92 cases in 12 countries, and a further 28 suspected cases under investigation. The U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal and Netherlands have all confirmed cases.

Maybe 120 cases, mostly restricted to a small subset of the populations of a dozen countries with more than half a billion people — and they basically have to be doing it to get infected.

I refuse to worry about monkeypox unless we find out that those wacky Wuhan scientists have been monkeying around with it.

Oh, wait: The Infamous Wuhan Lab Recently Assembled Monkeypox Strains Using Methods Flagged For Creating ‘Contagious Pathogens.’

At this point, things are starting to feel less like Groundhog Day and more like a reboot of Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, but with biological weapons instead of nukes.

Maybe it’s time we learned to stop worrying and love the plague.

But whatever happens: No. More. Lockdowns.

One More Thing…

Who did this? I need to buy them a drink.

We all need to buy them a drink.

That’s a Wrap for this week.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

