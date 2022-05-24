BREAKING: President Biden Responds to Tragic School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

On Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. As of the time of Biden’s comments, 18 children in grades 2-4 are confirmed dead. In addition, a teacher at the school is deceased, along with the shooter and possibly his grandmother. Details are still emerging, with CBS News reporting that the suspect began shooting at random when he entered Robb Elementary School with a long rifle and also shot at responding officers.

Biden spoke at the White House podium, after his return from Japan, and appeared somber and soft-spoken with first lady Jill Biden at his side. He began by offering condolences and speaking about the pain parents and families of the children who died in the shooting are experiencing. “So tonight, I ask the nation to pray for them. Give the parents and siblings strength in the darkness they feel right now,” he implored the audience.

Biden abruptly changed his demeanor when he turned to what actions needed to be taken. “As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name we’re going to stand up to the gun lobby,” he half-shouted. “When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut need to be done?”

Biden recalled visiting Sandy Hook Elementary after the shooting there in 2012 and listed other school shootings. He also mentioned the shooting at the Tops grocery store, where ten were killed in Buffalo, New York, earlier in May. Following that tragedy, Biden noted the limitations on the steps he could take on gun control. According to CNN:

“Not much on executive action,” he said, but added that he has “to convince Congress that we should go back to what I passed years ago.” Meaningful gun reform, Biden added, is “going to be very difficult, but I’m not going to give up trying.”

This evening, Biden called once again for an assault weapons ban. The latest reports indicate that the shooter used an AR-15 rifle and had multiple magazines in his possession. The president did not take any questions following his remarks.

Related: NIGHTMARE: 18 Children, 1 Adult Dead in Texas Elementary School Shooting [UPDATED]

Earlier from the podium at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) gala, Vice President Kamala Harris offered remarks on the shooting. “To the people of Uvalde, please know this is a room full of leaders who grieve with you. And we are praying for you. And we stand with you.”

After extending her condolences, Harris called on other leaders in attendance, saying, “Enough is enough. As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action. And understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy, to ensure something like this never happens again.”

WATCH President Biden’s full remarks: