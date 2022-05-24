News & Politics

BREAKING: Active Shooter at Texas Elementary School

By Kevin Downey Jr. May 24, 2022 2:16 PM ET
Texas law enforcement has determined there is an active shooter situation at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Information is scarce thus far.

Uvalde is located roughly 90 miles west of San Antonio and 70 miles east of the Del Rio border crossing town into Mexico.

One source claims via Twitter that a lone male shooter is involved.

 

FAST FACTS:

  • Robb Elementary School has just under 600 students
  • All local schools have been locked down
  • The number of casualties, if any is unknown
  • Parents can pick up their kids at the Uvalde Civic Center

An unconfirmed report suggests one person might have been injured and a lone gunman has barricaded himself in the school.

Check back for updates throughout the day.

 

