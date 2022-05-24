BREAKING: Active Shooter at Texas Elementary School

Texas law enforcement has determined there is an active shooter situation at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Information is scarce thus far.

Uvalde is located roughly 90 miles west of San Antonio and 70 miles east of the Del Rio border crossing town into Mexico.

One source claims via Twitter that a lone male shooter is involved.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared. The rest of the district is under a Secure Status. — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022

FAST FACTS:

Robb Elementary School has just under 600 students

All local schools have been locked down

The number of casualties, if any is unknown

Parents can pick up their kids at the Uvalde Civic Center

An unconfirmed report suggests one person might have been injured and a lone gunman has barricaded himself in the school.

Check back for updates throughout the day.