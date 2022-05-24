WATCH: Jewelry Store Owner's Children Fight Off Smash-and-Grab Robbers

In a wild scene out of a lawless dystopian nightmare, three ordinary store clerks turned into superheroes and fought off a team of smash-and-grab robbers — even though they were unarmed and outnumbered.

The incident occurred Sunday at the Princess Bride Diamonds jewelry store in Huntington Beach, Calif. At around noon, four hooded thugs entered the store. One of them took a hammer to a glass display case, smashing it. But before the thieves could execute the “grab” part of their mission, they were set upon by the fierce store associates.

Dallas Baca, son of store owners Trans and Lisa Baca, began the defensive action by charging the criminals and landing a full-contact punch on one invader’s face. After a second blow, the thief crumpled to the ground by the front door, where he was trampled by his pals during the scuffle. A second employee ran to join the battle, punching another thief in the face and kicking the fallen miscreant with her fashionable tan boots. Then Dallas’s sister, Sarah, came in with a stool which she used to great effect as both a noggin-bonker and a ram. Defeated, the would-be robbers fled the store.

Thanks to the ruling Democrat party’s policies of tolerating riots, decriminalizing crime, and undermining law enforcement, much of California has been sinking into chaos, making it impossible for many businesses to survive. Predictably, law enforcement advises civilians to just lie back and think of the equity flag while their businesses are being pillaged, and to call 9-1-1 to file a complaint. But store owners know that terrorized employees, stolen stock, and inflated insurance premiums are no way to run a business.

In an interview on Fox News, stool-wielder Sarah Baca said she sprang into action because she wanted to come to the defense of her brother and the other store employee. She said she was looking to “just [pick] up the heaviest object I could find to hopefully deter and hit one of them as hard as I could.”

“I’m tired of it. It’s just sickening to see it on the news all the time. It’s really sad,” lamented Sarah. “We hope that things change and…criminals need to be put away in jail, and it shouldn’t be up to the people to be doing things like this to protect their stuff and protect themselves.”

“We definitely had been worried since the riots, when those started and the lootings happened in L.A., and it’s just been continuing to migrate down to Orange County,” she elaborated. “And we know that it’s been happening a lot in our area, and it’s just crazy when it actually happens to you.”

She added, “But we just really hope that police are able to be funded more so that way they can stop this kind of thing from happening and that criminals are actually prosecuted, so they don’t feel so brazen to do this in broad daylight.”

“I think, this is like our livelihood,” Sarah said. “We want California to be great again.”