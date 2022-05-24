LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, and Minnesota

Tonight is another big night in primaries leading up to the 2022 midterm elections. Five states have primaries tonight — Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, and Minnesota — including some high-profile contests and runoffs.
Can Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp hold off challenger David Perdue, and will beleaguered Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger withstand his challenges? Will Donald Trump’s withdrawn endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) hurt his Senate bid? Will former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders make it to the general election? How will runoffs in Texas and special elections in Minnesota play out?
All eyes are on tonight’s primaries, and you can get the most up-to-date information right here on PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ.
Drill down by county and congressional district for specific data. Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results!
Georgia
Georgia Governor Republican Primary
Georgia U.S. Senate Republican Primary
Georgia U.S. House Republican Primary
Georgia Governor Democratic Primary
Georgia U.S. Senate Democratic Primary
Georgia U.S. House Democratic Primary
Alabama
Alabama Governor Republican Primary
Alabama U.S. Senate Republican Primary
Alabama U.S. House Republican Primary
Alabama Governor Democratic Primary
Alabama U.S. Senate Democratic Primary
Alabama U.S. House Democratic Primary
Texas
Texas U.S. House Republican Primary Runoff
Texas U.S. House Democratic Primary Runoff
Minnesota
Minnesota U.S. House Special Republican Primary
Minnesota U.S. House Special Democratic Primary
Arkansas
Arkansas Governor Republican Primary
Arkansas U.S. Senate Republican Primary
Arkansas U.S. House Republican Primary
Arkansas Governor Democratic Primary
Arkansas U.S. Senate Democratic Primary
Arkansas U.S. House Democratic Primary