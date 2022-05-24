Ricky Gervais Mocks Transgenderism in New Netflix Special, and It’s Epic

There’s arguably nothing funny about how transgender mania has swept the nation and indeed the world in recent years. Bathrooms, pronouns, pregnant man emojis…

So when a comedian manages to find the humor in it, I have to say I’m all for it. Especially since it triggers the LGBTQ snowflakes.

Dave Chappelle recently offended the delicate sensibilities of the trans movement by making a “transphobic” joke while opening for John Mulaney, by saying that the man who attacked him earlier this month used “a gun that identifies as a knife.”

It’s a funny joke.

And if you are interested in more jokes about the absurd transgender movement, British comedian Ricky Gervais will provide them in his new Netflix special, Ricky Gervais: SuperNature.

In one bit, Gervais has a conversation with himself representing a radical leftist and a person confused by leftist gender theory. Watch the clip below, but be warned, this is NSFW:

It’s a hilarious bit that has Twitter having a hissy fit and The Independent lamenting Gervais’ sustained popularity while bemoaning his special because “the longest riff is reserved for the humiliation of trans people.”

Humiliated? Really? Trans people think they were born in the wrong body. I think they humiliated themselves long before Gervais started telling a few jokes about them.