Two Years After George Floyd’s Death, WaPo Can’t Even Remember How He Died

With the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death coming this week, the Washington Post proved how little the incident that sparked nationwide protests means to them.

According to the Jeff Bezos-owned rag, George Floyd was “shot and killed” while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

“On May 25, 2020, George Floyd was shot and killed in police custody,” the Washington Post tweeted Monday night. “His death sparked outrage, wide scale protests and calls to change policing. Two years later, what has — or hasn’t changed.”

According to the autopsy, George Floyd died from “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” Video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck went viral in the aftermath of the incident.

But this wasn’t a simple mistake posted to social media. That false copy came right from the actual reporting on the Washington Post‘s website, as can be seen in screenshots taken by Curtis Houck of Media Research Center.

Not only did The Washington Post mess this up in their tweet (left) about how George Floyd died, they did the same thing on their own website (right) pic.twitter.com/nWhNEAvFke — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 24, 2022

The Post deleted the tweet and corrected the page. Still, it shows how little George Floyd mattered to the left — which used his death to stoke racial division in the nation the summer before a presidential election. For the left, exploiting Floyd’s death for a political agenda was far more important than the man’s life — so much so that they couldn’t even remember how he died.