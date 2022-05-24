News & Politics

Bite the Big Apple; Don't Mind The Maggots! NYC Is a War Zone, but 'Rapper' Who Shot Cop Goes Free

By Kevin Downey Jr. May 24, 2022 11:14 AM ET
New York City’s weather forecast: cloudy with a good chance of gunfire.

A man who took Uber rides throughout most of the pandemic to avoid New York City’s dangerous subway system decided he could take the train to Sunday brunch and was shot and killed in an unprovoked attack.

An 11-year-old girl is dead after she took a stray bullet in a moped drive-by shooting.

Eight people were shot over the weekend, including a 17-year-old girl who took a bullet to the temple, which exited through a nostril. She is expected to survive.

Despite New York City’s recent “festival of lead,” a 16-year-old “rapper” walked out of court a free man after shooting a cop.

Camrin Williams, a Bronx gangbanger who goes by the stage name C Blu, was on probation for a previous gun charge when he tussled with cops and the gun in his pocket “went off,” striking Williams and NYPD Officer Kaseem Pennant in the leg.

Despite being on probation for a gun charge, being too young to own a handgun, and carrying an illegally concealed firearm, Williams somehow had his charges mysteriously dropped and sealed.

Williams’s first gun arrest came in 2020 when he was 14 years old.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Denis Boyle, who has a history of leniency when it comes to young, violent criminals in the Bronx, let Williams skate on low bail. Boyle has since been removed from judging youth cases.

“This absurd decision should outrage every New Yorker who wants to get illegal guns off our streets,” an angry Patrick Lynch, president of the NYPD Police Benevolent Association, railed. “There is no dispute that this individual was caught carrying an illegal gun for the second time. If perps like this face absolutely no consequences, even after shooting a cop, we have to ask, why bother sending us out to get the guns at all?”

Due to the case being sealed, no one from New York’s Law Department can comment on it, other than to say the case “cannot be prosecuted.”

CRIME-O-RAMA! NYC is so dangerous that Bank of America warned its employees back in December to “dress down” to avoid getting attacked by thugs.

The situation broke when Williams approached an undercover police car with his hands in his pockets. Police recognized him as a member of the Reywey Crew, a gang associated with the Crips, and ordered him to remove his hands. When he refused, a tussle broke out with cops. Williams and Pennant were both shot.

New Yorkers foolishly thought their new Democrat mayor, Eric Adams, a former police officer, would get a handle on the city’s historic crime wave which began when disgraced governor Andrew Cuomo and the previous commie mayor, Bill De Blasio, began letting violent criminals out of prison in 2019.

Major felonies were up by 58% in February over the previous year.

What was Mayor Adams’ big plan to get guns off the streets? Go after the companies that manufacture “ghost guns.”

