Black Lives Matter Gave $200K to Group Whose Leader Calls Police 'Pigs'

Where did all the money go?

Black Lives Matter raised an astonishing $90 million in 2020 and spent about $30 million on “social justice causes.” As for what happened to the remaining $60 million, it’s something of a mystery.

The founder of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Patrisse Cullors, quit last year and left a financial mess in her wake. Just recently, tax filings have been released that show where a lot of that money went.

Some of it went to companies run by friends and co-workers of Cullors. According to Fox News, $2.1 million went to Bowers Consulting, a firm run by its board secretary Shalomyah Bowers, $970,000 to Trap Heals LLC, a company registered to Damon Turner, the father of Cullors’ child, and $840,000 to Cullors Protection LLC, a firm owned by Cullors’ brother, Paul.

The records show that BLM gave out $25 million in grants in 2021. And $200,000 of it was given to a Chicago group known as Equity and Transformation (EAT) whose executive director is Richard Wallace, an anti-police activist who refers to the police as “pigs,” saying “they need to defund these bastards.”

LawOfficer.com:

Wallace, who repeatedly has called police “pigs” and said they need to “defund these b—ards,” posted smiling emojis on his Facebook in response to a 2020 article saying, “54 percent of Americans think burning down Minneapolis police precinct was justified after George Floyd’s death.” In 2015, Wallace took to Twitter to say, “F— the police.” Experts told Fox News Digital last month that a large increase of Black Americans being murdered was a result of the defund the police movement, which resulted in Black Americans being disproportionately affected by the skyrocketing murders of 2020. According to FBI data, the number of deaths among Black Americans spiked by more than 32% in 2020 compared to 2019.

A worthy recipient of BLM slush money, for sure.

EAT advocates for the “social and economic equity for Black Workers engaged in the informal economy,” or African Americans who work jobs “not regulated or protected by the state,” which appears to include “criminal activity.”

This is a fairly innocuous organization — except for its anti-police advocacy. And that advocacy goes beyond community activism and supports terrorism.

The text message called on supporters to sign clemency petitions for Mutulu Shakur and Sundiata Acoli. Shakur is a former Black Liberation Army leader who was the mastermind behind several armed robberies in Connecticut and New York. In 1981, the Brinks robbery resulted in the slayings of an armed guard and two police officers. Acoli was convicted of murdering New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster during a 1973 traffic stop. Movement for Black Lives also expressed support for Assata Shakur, who is on the FBI’s most wanted terrorists list. JoAnne Chesimard, Shakur’s married name, was one of the two passengers in Acoli’s car and was also convicted of the 1973 murder of Foerster. However, she escaped prison and was granted asylum in Cuba by the late Fidel Castro.

Black Lives Matter can give money to anyone or any group they please. But as a non-profit group, they are given the privilege of not paying taxes in exchange for transparency — and their finances are part of the public record.

Would a lot of these rich, guilty white folks and companies give money to a group that speaks approvingly of terrorists and refers to police in a way designed to inflame the emotions of black people?