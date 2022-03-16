The Morning Briefing: Vladimir Putin Is the Best Thing to Happen to Joe Biden's Pathetic Presidency

Top O’ the Briefing

These are busy days for the hacks in the mainstream media, what with all of the interference that they have to run for the unmitigated train wreck that is the Joe Biden presidency. We’re not even 14 months into having this addled puppet’s handlers working 24/7 to ruin the United States of America, so those tasked with carrying water for this nightmare must be exhausted.

Enter one Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been a godsend for Team Biden and its flying monkeys in the mainstream media. The noise of the news from Ukraine has become the perfect screen for Biden to hide his myriad failures behind.

His handlers immediately coached President LOLEightyOneMillion to begin saying “Putin” every third sentence when trying to explain himself. The MSM is, of course, dutifully playing along. On Monday, Paul Krugman wrote in The New York Times that we need to avoid having a “Putin Recession.”

Because old Vlad is really the problem with the United States economy.

Stacey wrote yesterday that Team Biden is doubling down on hiding behind Putin’s aggression half a world away:

President Biden assured Americans that their thinner wallets were absolutely not and in no way related to massive spending in the American Rescue Plan and the continuing resolutions passed by Congress. At a recent meeting of the Democrat National Committee, he alternately yelled and mumbled: “I’m sick of this stuff! We have to talk about it because the American people think the reason for inflation is government spending more money. Simply not true.” He also held up Putin’s military build-up and eventual invasion of Ukraine as key drivers of inflation. Pretty incredible since Biden blamed skyrocketing prices on supply chain woes and corporate greed in early February.

There will no doubt be numerous more false narrative coping strategies for the Democrats between now and November, which is looming as a historical disaster-in-waiting for them. Thanks to Putin’s miscalculation regarding this conflict, he’s unwittingly providing Bumbling Joe with some extra cover. In fact, it’s probably safe to say that the Democrats are rooting for this invasion to take a long time to be resolved.

They need all the help they can get trying to convince the American public that Joe Biden isn’t destroying the Republic in record time.

