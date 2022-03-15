Blue Check Twitter Users Like Susan Glasser are the Worst People In the World

CNN analyst Susan Glasser, who is verified on Twitter and has 220,000 followers, tweeted out a truly disgusting tweet about the death of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski in Ukraine. “What a tragedy,” she wrote. “A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host.”

After the tweet started receiving thousands of negative comments chastising Glasser for being such a heartless creep who appears to be trying to make political points over the death of a journalist, she tried to clean up her mess but failed.

“So grateful for the heroic work that Pierre and all the journalists, Ukrainian and foreign, have been doing risking their lives to show us the horror of this war. Makes the years of lies and propaganda so much harder to take—there are truly deadly consequences.”

She did not apologize for dunking on Tucker Carlson and using the tragic death of a journalist to do it. These people are sick.

The left is always in a tizzy trying to smear Carlson, and their latest attempt is to call him pro-Putin. Of course, anyone who questions the mythology building up around Zelenskyy (who is reported to be a pro-abortion, pro-prostitution, anti-gun leftist himself) as anything other than a hero of the people is labeled “pro-Putin.” You can’t question why the worst people in the world, like George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Stephen King, want us to blindly support racing into war without being called a propagandist.

Even after Ukrainian propaganda was shared as fact by our corporate media (see the Ghost of Kyiv and Snake Island), you’re not allowed to ask, “What’s really going on here and how would we know when our media does nothing but lie?” Carlson has been asking those questions like: what role did the U.S. have in bio “research” labs in Ukraine near Russia’s border that contain bioweapons like Anthrax and deadly viruses? What are we doing with those, and why did our government say they didn’t exist until Victoria Nuland admitted that they did?

But asking those questions and not swallowing the approved narrative will get you labeled as a Russian propagandist. So drink your Kool-Aid, little people, and stop asking questions. Put those Ukrainian flags on your social media profiles and shut up. Questions are above your paygrade, and if you ask them you’re getting put on a list of people to investigate for treason. Or something.

Glasser’s attempt to use a dead journalist whose family is still in shock to make a political hit on Carlson should be rewarded with a suspension from CNN at the very least. Will they do anything? It’s doubtful. Remember, this is the same network that didn’t fire Jeffrey Toobin for tugging it live on a work Zoom call. They have no shame.