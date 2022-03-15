Fox News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski Killed in Ukraine

In another devastating blow to Fox News, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine while traveling with a colleague, correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was also injured when an incoming strike hit their vehicle outside of Kyiv. Zakrzewski was described as a “legend” in the news business who had covered almost every major conflict from Iraq to Afghanistan and Syria. Zakrzewski won the Unsung Hero network award in December for his hard work.

“Pierre was a constant in all of our international coverage,” said Jay Wallace. “I, like countless others, always felt an extra sense of reassurance when arriving on the scene and seeing him with camera in hand. The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy and eye for a story will carry on.”

Fox News announced Zakrzewski’s death on America’s Newsroom.

We’ve got some very difficult news to share with you now. FOX News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski has died in Ukraine. He was working with our Benjamin Hall when incoming fire hit their vehicle outside of Kyiv. The picture you see right here was taken just a short time ago with Steve Harrigan and others in the capital city. Pierre Zakrzewski was an absolute legend at this network and his loss is devastating. He has been with us for years covering wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and Syria. Our CEO, Suzanne Scott, noted a few moments ago that Pierre jumped in to help out with all sorts of roles in the field – photographer, engineer, editor and producer and he did it all under immense pressure and with tremendous skill. T The president of FOX, Jay Wallace, says that everyone always felt an extra sense of reassurance when they arrived on the scene, and they saw that Pierre was there. He was a professional, he was a journalist, and he was a friend. We here at the Fox News Channel want to offer our deepest condolences to Pierre’s wife, Michelle, and his entire family. Pierre Zakrzewski was only 55 years old, and we miss him already.”

Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media, put out a statement about Zakrzewski which can be read below.