Fox News Reporter Benjamin Hall Injured in Ukraine

Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall was injured and hospitalized while working to gather information in Ukraine. Fox News released a statement regarding Hall.

An hour ago we had an alert and update for you, now this from the Chief Executive Officer of FOX News, Suzanne Scott, who sent a message to the network today saying earlier today our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine. We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds. The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance. This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers.”

Praying hard for @BenjaminHallFNC. He is fearless and has always gone the extra mile to bring important and dangerous stories to the world. pic.twitter.com/A1M3xW3zYE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 14, 2022

This news came soon after the news that another American journalist, Brent Renaud, was killed while covering the war in Ukraine. Renaud worked for the New York Times.

American journalist paid his life for the truth about war in Ukraine. His car was shot by russian terrorists in Irpin’. Another journalist was injured. R.I.P. Brent Renaud. #WarInUkraine #PutinWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/9enfBCnNlc — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) March 13, 2022

The White House addressed the sad events, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki offering the president’s thoughts and prayers. “In terms of next steps or what the consequences would be,” Psaki said. “We don’t have anything to preview for you.”

Following reports that Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been injured in Ukraine, the White House is asked how the Biden admin will respond to American journalists being ‘targeted’ pic.twitter.com/IDgwz5yknI — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 14, 2022

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has instructions for news organizations or others covering wars and offers information for how to get help if journalists are under attack. Families are encouraged to contact the ICRC if one of their journalist family members is wounded or missing while covering a conflict.