CDC Study Confirms Devastating Side Effects of COVID Vaccines, Including Death

Ever since the COVID-19 vaccines were first made available, open and honest discussion about them, their efficacy, and their potential side effects has been subject to big tech censorship—particularly regarding the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.

But maybe now we can finally have open discourse because a new peer-reviewed study from the CDC found significant instances of death and severe side effects from the mRNA vaccines.

While data shows that “most reported adverse events were mild and short in duration,” according to the study, which was published in the UK-based medical journal The Lancet, 6.6% of all side effects were categorized as “serious,” and resulted in “inpatient hospitalisation, prolongation of hospitalisation, permanent disability, life-threatening illness, congenital anomaly or birth defect.”

Deaths represented a stunning 1.3% of side effects reports.

Many, however, argue that data from the federal government’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), which the study relied on, isn’t the most reliable.

“From the report of these VAERS data, one can neither conclude that the vaccine is safe or that it is not safe,” epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff, formerly of Harvard Medical School, told Just the News. “From the v-safe survey, we can conclude that mild adverse reactions are very common, and more common than for most vaccines, but we already knew that from the randomized clinical trials. We cannot conclude much about serious adverse events.”

Kulldorff is a co-author of The Great Barrington Declaration, a document authored by experts who advocated for herd immunity to stop the pandemic and “focused protection” for the most vulnerable populations over universal lockdowns.

Last year, the CDC kicked Kulldorff off a vaccine safety panel for publicly questioning its recommendation to pause the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over a statistically insignificant number of reports of severe blood clots.

Clinical neurobiologist Spiro Pantazato of Columbia University told Just the News he wasn’t surprised by the high incidence of serious events, including death. Pantazato estimates COVID vaccine-related deaths are “underreported by a factor of 20.”

The study also excludes data on minors and is limited to the six months of the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which covers 340,000 reports and 299 million doses.

Regardless of the veracity of the VAERS data, the troubling thing about this report is the way the Biden administration has attempted to force vaccination on the public via mandates, essentially insisting that people don’t have the right to weigh the risks vs. benefits and make a decision on their own whether the vaccine is right for them.