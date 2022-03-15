Put a Fork in New York, Too

New Yorkerswere always liberal, but they also had a tough, “in your FACE!” attitude. Some of that still exists. But now the Big Apple is “woke,” and we all know what happens when things go woke.

Bill de Blasio took a safe, productive city and turned it into Moscow on the Hudson. His bolshie leadership has turned New York City into a place Snake Plissken would happily escape from. Andrew “hands” Cuomo helped from the state level too. The city so nice, they ruined it twice.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani cleaned up the streets, figuratively as well as criminally, and Mayor Bloomberg kept the ship straight. But New Yorkers, like every other liberal, can’t pull an “R” lever for very long, even when times are good.

De Blasio and Cuomo killed New York City, arguably the greatest city on earth, in roughly four years– and it’s getting worse. Crime is up 59% from this time last year, and 2021 was a busy year for New York’s criminals. It’s amazing what happens when you scrap bail laws and let boatloads of bad guys out of jail.

Let’s take a look at the timeline of New York City’s demise.

2018-2019

Democrats took control of both houses in New York in the 2018 elections. Shortly thereafter, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo passed sweeping and soon-to-be deadly criminal justice reform laws. Hundreds of criminals were suddenly set to be released from NY jails and prisons.

Erie Co. DA says "well over 100" inmates held on bail awaiting trail were recently released from the Erie Co. jail due to NY's criminal justice reforms which go into effect Wed. Niagara Co. Sheriff says 60 gained release from his jail. More tonight at 6pm on @WGRZ-TV 2 #Buffalo pic.twitter.com/njGGuF32iY — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) December 31, 2019

April 2, 2020–Less Than One Month After the “Pandemic” Began

Between March 16 (literally the start of the “pandemic”) and April 1, 2020, New York City released roughly 1,500 prisoners, many of them violent, from NY jails “due to COVID-19,” resulting in the lowest incarceration rate since 1949. Liberals applauded, though a NY sheriff warned things might get bad. A wise leader would have waited to see what (if any) effect the Hong Kong Fluey would have on jailbirds. Cuomo and de Blasio, ever the pinkos, saw a reason to pollute the streets with criminals and didn’t wait. Fifty of the 1,500 criminals released were rearrested in about a month.

May 6, 2020–Less than 2 Months After the “Pandemic” Began

New York’s Daily News reported that fewer than 1% of COVID cases actually came from jails and prisons (maybe because prisoners were already “locked down”?).

Hate crimes against Asians made the front pages, not because they were new, but because lefty news rags thought they could blame the violence on Trump. It turns out that 85% of attacks on Asians are committed by black people. The slogan #StopAsianHate quietly slipped away from the news. The anti-Asian crimes continued into 2022 and show no signs of stopping.

June 30th, 2020–Three Months Into the “Pandemic” and Four Weeks Since the George Floyd Riots Began

Even though Seattle’s “Summer of Love” CHAZ/CHOP occupation turned into weeks of murder and rape, de Blasio allowed communists to “occupy” a park in NYC. Looting and rioting were rampant in NYC, yet hundreds of those arrested had their charges dropped.

July 6, 2020–Four Months into the “Pandemic” and Six Weeks After the George Floyd Riots Began

De Blasio disbanded the anti-crime unit, and shootings rose 205%. Violent crimes surged in New York City, and continued to do so through 2021, especially in minority neighborhoods. A video captured a man getting shot to death while holding his six-year-old daughter’s hand. This was only one of eight murders and 49 shootings during the July 4th weekend. Astonishingly, Comrade Bill went full commie-tard and claimed having fewer people in jail has made New York City safer. Later in the month, a one-year-old boy was shot and killed at a barbecue. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy and blamed “gun violence” and not the criminal who pulled the trigger. De Blasio, despite the carnage taking place, defunded the New York Police Dept. by $1 billion.

August 15, 2020

Though de Blasio claimed he wouldn’t stop the “broken windows” approach to policing, he did anyway. This came at the same time as bail reform, prisoner releases, police defunding, and city-wide riots, adding to the crime boom of 2020. It was about to get worse.

October 2, 2020–Five Months Into the Geroge Floyd Riots

Bail reform, defunding the cops, and prisoner releases had taken their toll. By October of 2020, New York City’s murder rate had already matched the murder rate for all of 2019, and there were still three months of the year remaining.

January 6, 2021

The 2020 crime stats came in: shootings are up 97% and murders were up 44%. Burglaries were up 42%, and car thefts roared up 67% as well.

Almost 3.57 million people left NYC in 2020, costing the city a $34 billion loss of income. Roughly 3.5 million low-income people moved TO NYC, leaving the Big Apple with a loss of 70,000 dwellers.

April 1, 2021

Governor Andrew Cuomo decided no more solitary confinement for prisoners. Too bad the Washington D.C. gulag holding J6 prisoners doesn’t agree.

June 10, 2021

New York State decided not to send people back to jail for what it considers minor parole violations, like smoking pot and missing meetings with their parole officer, thus keeping more criminals on the street. In the same month, a gang-banger brazenly blazed away at a fellow thug who was hiding behind kids.

August 18, 2021

De Blasio downplayed a horrific ATM hatchet attack and pushed Part III of his “Thrive NYC” mental health plan. Later in the month, de Blasio blamed the courts for the crime tsunami engulfing the Big Apple.

December 2, 2021–Almost Two Years Into the “Pandemic”

Crime was so out of control that Bank of America suggested their employees dress down for work to avoid being victims of crime.

January 1, 2022

De Blasio was termed out of office. He went full-Pinocchio and declared that he had made New York City a “safer place” in his eight years. Eric Adams took his place. Nothing changes. Slayings were commonplace in 2021, and continued into the new year.

The city’s new district attorney, Alvin Bragg, took office and declared he would avoid sending certain criminals to jail.

“We have a time where we have both violence rising and incarceration, and the goal is to simultaneously reduce both,” DA Bragg informed Fox News. “I had a shooting on my block a month ago, I’ve had a knife to my neck, I’ve had a semi-automatic weapon to my head, I know these issues intimately. So what we are doing is not working, plain and simple and this is our path forward. This is how we reduce violent crime the most.”

By January 12, 2022, there would be a petition to have Bragg removed.

March 15, 2022

Slashings are out of control. People are routinely pushed onto the subway tracks. Liberal judges are setting violent criminals free, including a man indicted for murder.

There is so much human feces, or as I call them “De Blasio street kabobs,” on the sidewalks you need stilts to take a walk.

A particularly gruesome miscreant smeared his own feces over a woman’s face, including her eye, nose, and mouth, but was released because of insane, lefty bail reform laws. He bragged about skating out of jail and even threatened to kill the woman he attacked.

⚠️Demonic dusty who rubbed feaces on woman speaks out & threatens to k*ll women⚠️ Frank Abrokwa was arrested 44 times prior to this incident. He says he would have k*lled that lady if he had a weapon. These are the men BW are marching protecting & “defunding the police” for: pic.twitter.com/aSEwx1F4Co — Platform for #Divested #BW (@DivestHub) March 7, 2022

January 2022 saw a 38.5% rise in crime from January 2021. A poll in February 2022 found that 65% of New Yorkers feared they will be a victim of a crime. Despite this, New York’s new governor, Kathy Hochul, has defiantly declared she will not end the insane bail reform laws. DA Alvin Bragg is keeping violent criminals from going to jail, and Mayor Eric Adams’s only achievement is that he is best known for hitting the city’s coolest clubs.

Go ahead, bite the Big Apple, don’t mind the maggots.