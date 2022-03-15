Culture

Ignorant Keith Olbermann Embarrasses Himself While Defending Dr. Fauci

By Matt Margolis Mar 15, 2022 4:06 PM ET
(AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

Keith Olbermann, formerly of CNN and ESPN, and now the host of his own YouTube channel, came out swinging in defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday — and wound up smacking himself with the idiot stick.

Olbermann, in response to the news that Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced an amendment that would eliminate Fauci’s job as director of the NIAID, told the Senator that instead of going after Fauci, he should “become an actual doctor.”

Related: Fauci’s Job Would Get Axed Under New Legislation Proposed by Sen. Rand Paul

“You know what you should do instead of this, @RandPaul?” Olbermann tweeted. “Become an actual doctor.”

What Olbermann apparently failed to realize is that Sen. Paul is a doctor. He’s a graduate of the Duke University School of Medicine, and was a practicing ophthalmologist from 1993 through 2010, when he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Did Olbermann seriously not know this?

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: KEITH OLBERMANN RAND PAUL ANTHONY FAUCI
TRENDING
Editor's Choice