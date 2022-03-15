Ignorant Keith Olbermann Embarrasses Himself While Defending Dr. Fauci

Keith Olbermann, formerly of CNN and ESPN, and now the host of his own YouTube channel, came out swinging in defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday — and wound up smacking himself with the idiot stick.

Olbermann, in response to the news that Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced an amendment that would eliminate Fauci’s job as director of the NIAID, told the Senator that instead of going after Fauci, he should “become an actual doctor.”

“You know what you should do instead of this, @RandPaul?” Olbermann tweeted. “Become an actual doctor.”

What Olbermann apparently failed to realize is that Sen. Paul is a doctor. He’s a graduate of the Duke University School of Medicine, and was a practicing ophthalmologist from 1993 through 2010, when he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Did Olbermann seriously not know this?