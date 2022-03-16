The Kruiser Kabana Episode 170: In Praise of Staying In One's Lane

Because I write about politics a lot, people ask me quite a few questions about the doings of the day. I do know a lot about some of the news, but there are areas that I know almost nothing about and I’m very comfortable with admitting that.

via GIPHY

While I do read the news every day and have been paying attention to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I freely admit that foreign policy and international conflict aren’t my areas of expertise. I never feel compelled to offer a hot take on the situation, even though we live in an age when most people seem to think that they’re obligated by law to comment on everything.

If someone with a monumentally oversized ego like mine can admit to having gaps in knowledge on certain hot topics, anyone should be able to do it. The world would be a better place. This isn’t the first time that I’ve suggested that if people were more like me everything would be better.

The world will one day listen.

I did manage to talk about chili as well in this episode.

Because I do know a lot about chili.