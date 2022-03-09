The Morning Briefing: DeSantis Continues His Mastery Over Corrupt Mainstream Media

Top O’ the Briefing

When I first began writing about politics in 2000 or 2001, my main focus was liberal media bias. As frequent subscribers to this brilliant newsletter are no doubt aware, that is still my bailiwick, largely because the bias is still prevalent. Its nature has changed in the last couple of decades, but it is still a problem.

In early February of last year, I led the Briefing by pondering whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could teach other elected Republicans how to deal with the media.

Here in March of 2022, DeSantis is still providing clinics in how to handle the thoroughly corrupt Democratic advocates in the mainstream media. Because they’re incapable of telling the truth and completely deranged when it comes to him, DeSantis has more opportunities than ever to dress them down.

Most recently, the flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been hysterical and misrepresenting the “Parental Rights in Education” bill in Florida. Megan covers both the bill and the lunatic leftist reaction to it in great detail in this post.

On Monday, a reporter was stupid enough to take the thoroughly biased route with DeSantis when questioning him about the bill.

Put mildly, it didn’t go well for the reporter. Athena covered the story for us:

“I’m asking you to tell me what’s in the bill, because you are pushing false narratives,” said DeSantis. “It doesn’t matter what critics say.” Donovan gamely tried another line of narrative. “It says it bans classroom instruction on sexual identity and gender orientation —” “For who?” demanded DeSantis, before answering his own question. “For grades pre-K through three, so five-year-olds, six-year-olds, seven-year-olds. And the idea that you wouldn’t be honest about that and tell people what it actually says is why people don’t trust people like you, because you peddle false narratives.” The crowd burst into applause as DeSantis continued, “And so, we disabuse you of those narratives.”

It is not only important for Republican officials and candidates to take their cues from DeSantis and continually push back against false media narratives, but consumers of news can learn from him too. The MSM hacks lie about everything so we need to question everything. That’s why I never relent. They spent four years trying to derail Trump’s presidency with nothing but false narratives.

They won’t stop.

As I have also written a lot, while they're still powerful, the MSM propagandists are slowly losing their grip on narrative shaping. Alternative conservative media is getting bigger and better able to fight.

