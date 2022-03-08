The Kruiser Kabana Episode 169: 'The Kruiser 120 Project'—Help Me Live Forever

That headline would have been clearer if I had added “seemingly” before “forever” but I’m trying to use fewer adverbs. I probably should have given them up for Lent.
Anyway…I had a birthday last week and I was under the weather, which is really unusual for me. While I’m not ancient, I am at an age when I at least consider the possibility that I may be mortal.
Despite the lunacy of my 20s, when I was a young comedian doing all of the internal damage that 1980s revelry had to offer, I’ve always wanted to live a long time. Since the onset of the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu pandemic, however, I haven’t been helping myself to do so.
No more.
“The Kruiser 120 Project” is a group effort to get me to live a quality life well into my 100s. It’s more of a cult than a project because my leadership skills are more suited to something that’s based solely on personality rather than organizational skills.
If you’ve ever wondered if you would come across someone so arrogant that he asks for prayers for a long life JUST BECAUSE, wonder no more.
Thank you VIPs.
You’re the reasons I want to stick around for several more decades.