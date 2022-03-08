Virtue Signaling Won't Help Ukraine Fight Putin, but It Makes Some of Us Feel Good

Remember the idiotic “hashtag diplomacy” of Michelle Obama and #BringBackOurGirls? As if the world taking to Twitter to annoy the Islamic State fighters who had kidnapped hundreds of young girls from their boarding school in Nigeria actually mattered anywhere except in the delusional minds of leftist twits?

Our prayers are with the missing Nigerian girls and their families. It's time to #BringBackOurGirls . -mo pic.twitter.com/glDKDotJRt

Flash forward to today, and we have the “Rise of the Dimwit Vodka Dumpers.”

Are people really trust brainwashed? What the hell? I know people are stupid, but come on… We are dumping Vodka now, because of … Putin??? pic.twitter.com/EJOpTXXo4g — Anonymous Coward (@AnonymousCow13) March 7, 2022

Spectator USA:

This is a super important, really bad thing. The Crane people have been forced to take up arms and defend their way of life. Now, Americans across social media are also stepping up to let you Cranes know they’re paying attention, they care, and they’re ready to strike back at the invaders. Yellow and blue are this season’s black square. Aside from being delighted to discover the Crane people’s flag sitting right there in their emoji keyboards — and what an attractive flag it is — Americans slammed open their liquor cabinets, grabbed their iPhones, and dumped bottles of vodka with funny letters on the label down the drain. Not another sip until you behave, Mr. Poutine, they said, in a shower of booze and smashed crates of Smirnoff and Stoli. “Russian vodka boycott shows solidarity for Ukraine,” beamed NPR this week. “American restaurant owners are defying Russia by dumping vodka down the drain,” gushed CNN.

Maybe the left should have stuck with marching and chanting — except the only chant they seem to get right is “Down with America” — so maybe just marching?

The self-aggrandizing, hysterical virtue signaling has spread everywhere. It’s not just vodka that people are dumping. Anything to do with Russian culture is also targeted.

While it’s cute to watch liberal millennials pretend they drink anything but Tito’s brand vodka, Italy upped the game. A university in Milan announced that teaching Dostoevsky was now banned because he was a Russian writer. Irony appeared to be lost on the school, which later reversed the decision following a backlash. The Crime and Punishment author had spent time in a Siberian labor camp after the Russian state caught him reading banned books. While we’re purging Russian-themed voices from the West, how about we take a closer look at Masha Gessen (they/them) or Pussy Riot (obnoxious/annoying)? There’s plenty more we can do to show solidarity with Ukraine. We’ve got to stop eating poutine. Even though it’s a Canadian dish made of French fries, cheese curds, and gravy, it appears to have been named after Russia’s dictator. Throw your poutine in the street, and, if you’re a restaurant owner, cross it off the menu. Speaking of the Trump of the East — sorry, Irving Berlin fans, time to smash those Puttin’ on the Ritz records.

What makes this brain-dead protesting so interesting is that the demonstrators are having a little problem with enemy identification. Why go to the White House to protest when Joe Biden is Ukraine’s primary benefactor? Ditto for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Russia would have overrun Ukraine in 72 hours with the U.S. and UK standing by.

Also for our VIPs: Anyone Else Starting to Get a Bad Feeling About All This Ukraine Worship?

Instead of dumping vodka and showing the world how much you really, really, really, really care about the war in Ukraine, why not march for the real bravery being shown by ordinary Russian citizens protesting against the war? We have all kinds of rights in the west to protest, to speak our minds. Not so the Russians who are out marching in below-zero weather.

Perhaps all you social justice warriors in the United States who claim to be “oppressed” by the government should look at Russia and see what real oppression looks like.

Russian authorities detained nearly 4,000 people today for peacefully protesting against Russia's invasion of #Ukraine. In the last 11 days, over 10,000 people have been detained at such demonstrations in dozens of cities across Russia. https://t.co/pCyJyYjLP2 pic.twitter.com/mB8KrYekPQ — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) March 6, 2022

How many BLM protesters would stand in below-zero temperatures to protest anything?

Anti-war protesters were arrested across Russia during demonstrations against President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday. According to the independent protest-monitoring group OVD-Info, more than 4,600 people were detained in 147 different Russian cities. pic.twitter.com/YBs1oYYVnR — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 7, 2022

None of those Russian demonstrators will be interviewed on TV. None of them will be praised from one end of the United States to the other for “speaking truth to power.” Most of them will probably receive long prison sentences — not for throwing a Molotov cocktail or beating up counter-protesters, but for peacefully marching in a group opposing the war.

Your fake claims of “oppression” sicken decent people everywhere.