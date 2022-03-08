Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Feb. 28—March 6, 2022

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write something every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

“War, war, everywhere and not a thought to think,” would be an apt mantra for the mainstream media hacks these past couple of weeks. I am always grateful for the fact that I can detach myself from the emotional baggage that many suffer with when dealing with the media just so I can adequately absorb the absurdity of it all.

Let us now dive into last week’s maelstrom of leftist lunacy.

1. Putin’s Fear of Free Speech Speaks Volumes

This is all so very rich, given the fact that it’s being written in The New York Times.

A sample:

On Friday, the Russian government blocked access to Twitter, Facebook and multiple news sites, in an effort to stop people from speaking out against the war in Ukraine. The state also shut down the pillars of the country’s independent media, including the radio station Echo of Moscow that was launched by Soviet dissidents in 1990. And on Friday, the Duma passed a law punishing anyone who spreads “false information” about the Russian military, which could include anyone calling what is taking place in Ukraine a “war,” with a possible 15 years in prison. These efforts reminded me of something that happened in my hometown, Cincinnati, three decades ago, when I first thought about what speech — and keeping it free — meant.

There’s been a different approach, but with the same sort of effect, happening here in the United States, especially since the pandemic. The Times has been aiding and abetting Twitter and Facebook in shutting down any voices — most of them conservative — that have run counter to the prevailing government narrative. The government still has a hand in shutting down social media here, but only for those it deems unfriendly. Those who were once tasked with preserving free speech are all too eager to participate in the censorship frenzy.

Because it’s the Times, the author then goes on for several paragraphs about the Klan and racism in the U.S. She uses that as a springboard to pretend to be on the right side of free speech struggles here at home and it all got to be so difficult to stomach that I found myself wondering why I don’t hoard air-sickness bags.

2. Zelensky and Trump: Two Performers, One Hero

This one is from our girl Maureen Dowd who, despite their past differences, I am now convinced begins each day by sharing a couple of boxes of breakfast Franzia with Hillary Clinton.

Rather than writing about the fact that President LOL81Million doesn’t have a coherent plan for dealing with Putin, gas prices, or getting through a meal without needing a huge bib, the Democratic shills in the MSM whine about Trump and hope that he remains a shiny enough object to distract the faithful from the fact that the guy who’s actually in the Oval Office is trying to bring about the end of the Republic in frighteningly swift fashion.

Go home. Maureen, we can smell your breath from here.

3. Biden Says ‘Fund the Police.’ Well, They Aren’t Exactly Hurting for Cash.

This op-ed from Jamelle Bouie has so much wrong with it that one would almost have to critique it word-by-word to cover everything.

Let’s just put aside the fact that the defund the police movement — which D.C. Dems all supported — demonized all law enforcement and made an already dangerous job even more dangerous.

What Bouie doesn’t realize he’s doing in this article is making the conservative point that it is nigh on impossible to get rid of bloated government budget money once it’s been allocated.

Thanks for the assist, buddy.

PostScript: Arizona Republicans keep churning out new election legislation targeting voting access

The bio for the author of this post says that he’s “a journalism professor at Arizona State University,” which is just a hot mess of things that cannot possibly end well. Out of respect for my new colleague Cameron Arcand, I’m going to refrain from sharing the dozens of ASU jokes that are almost bleeding out of me at the moment. He’s only been here for a while and I want to make him feel welcomed.

Megan went to ASU for a brief time too, and I’ve managed to never let it interfere with our friendship.

Once more, with feeling: increasing election transparency isn’t Draconian or mean-spirited. It’s sane and patriotic. People who are pro-transparency only want to restrict access to fraud.

They’ll keep lying about this, and I will keep pointing out that they’re lying.

