A Rant About That 'Trans Man' Trying to Get Us Worked Up About Her Hot Flashes on International Women's Day

You can’t make this stuff up. In honor of International Women’s Day (one of those fake holidays designed to raise awareness get people worked up about alleged disparities or whatever), the official website posted a cringe-worthy video that is supposed to make you feel guilty about women (and men!) who suffer menopause symptoms in the workplace. Now that we’ve achieved world peace, fed the hungry, and cured all the deadly diseases, it’s time to focus on the real problems.

You can watch the freaky video here if you can stomach it:

It features Max, 29, who self-identifies as a “trans man”—which means Max is a woman who takes male hormones and dresses like a man. I think—complaining about “his” struggles with menopause.

“Menopause, right away it’s an interesting one for trans guys, because when you start taking testosterone you go into what would be seen outside of gender as a very slow menopause,” says Max, who is shown canoodling with his lesbian partner (who I’m not convinced is a woman). “It’s pretty widely acknowledged that your first year on testosterone is the most wild.”

“The metaphor I always use is you’re on a rollercoaster, it’s going up and down and you don’t really know what’s going next, you’re just holding on,” she added.

The poor dear. The answer for Max is simple: stop taking female hormones.

The organization calls for “menopause care” in the workplace. “Every company hinders themselves if they don’t look into menopause care. Because your older staff in particular, and sometimes your younger staff are going to have to go through it. By not talking about it you can’t put put [sic] things in place,” said Éimi, also featured in the video.

They also want “allies” in the workplace to sympathize with their hotflashes or something. “It’s just important that everyone’s included in the conversation,” Lori explained in the video.

“To be an ally to some with their menopause you need to listen to them. I just want to be a voice for someone, anyone, just to see it one time and go, I’m not alone,” Éimi implored.

Honestly, some days I’m embarrassed to be a woman. Approximately fifty percent of the population goes through menopause at some point. Trust me when I say it’s no fun. Having hot flashes around the clock is no picnic. But this is not a problem for your employer. It’s something to discuss with your doctor and your girlfriends at your local coffee shop while braiding each other’s hair. Your boss and your coworkers— especially the males among them—should never be forced to think about menopause, let alone talk about it, in the workplace.

On the one hand, these activists scream for female “empowerment.” On the other hand, they demand that we pity them and treat them like hothouse flowers anytime they have a hot flash. They can’t have it both ways. Whatever happened to just dealing with your stuff? Women in Western countries are doing just fine without “allies” and crying rooms in their workplaces. Those who insist on special treatment because they have two X chromosomes do more to set women back than an army of misogynists. Here’s my advice to those menopausal chicks in the video (and the dude): man up, quit whining, and do your job. You’re welcome.