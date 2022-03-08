Florida Democrats Continue the Stupid Lie That Republicans Don't Want Anyone to Say 'Gay'

Florida Democrats are really reaching with their opposition to what they call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which protects preschoolers through nine-year-olds from being assaulted with explicit sex talk in school. The bill, actually called Parental Rights in Education, passed the Florida Senate and will be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. Democrats reacted with their usual decorum.

We’ve got one thing to say to our GOP colleagues — GAY! pic.twitter.com/AiXzW0chUq — Florida Senate Democrats (@FLSenateDems) March 7, 2022

But in order to find out if there’s anything to scream about, we should go to the text of the bill and not to the hysterical harpies screaming “GAY” for no apparent reason.

The bill, SB 1557, requires “district school boards to adopt procedures that comport with certain provisions of law for notifying a student’s parent of specified information; requiring such procedures to reinforce the fundamental right of parents to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children in a specified manner.”

Well, wait a minute. That seems reasonable. Why would Florida Democrat parents not want to be informed about every aspect of their children’s educational lives and be the ones in charge of directing decisions regarding those children? Why would they object to this? Maybe there’s something else in this bill that should make us all mad enough to screech at the top of our lungs.

The bill also keeps schools from “prohibiting a parent from accessing certain records… prohibiting a school district from adopting procedures or student support forms that require school district personnel to withhold from a parent specified information or that encourage or have the effect of encouraging a student to withhold from a parent such information…prohibiting school district personnel from discouraging or prohibiting parental notification and involvement in critical decisions affecting a student’s mental, emotional, or physical well-being.”

The reason this bill had to be written is that public school teachers and administrators are actively converting children into the trans cult and then hiding their brainwash-job from parents. They are leading children to irreversible hormone therapy and mutilation without informing parents. This bill is for teachers like this: “I never tell parents. Period. On their survey at the beginning of the year when it asks for a preferred name and pronouns it also asks for what you want me to refer to you as when I call home and what pronouns to use…even if someone told me I couldn’t do that…I would still do it.” Ok, Groomer.

Teacher brags about how she hides changes to her students’ names and pronouns from their parents pic.twitter.com/3tLhRhH0y6 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2022

Or teachers who hang signs like this, attempting to drive a wedge between their students and their parents.

This poster is popping up in schools across the country. I received quite a few in my dm’s from various states. They are trying to drive a wedge between parents and children. We’re seeing more and more of this. It’s very concerning. pic.twitter.com/oCoHmw78zj — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 7, 2022

Here’s language from a school training in Wisconsin that says, “Remember, parents are not entitled to know their kids’ identities. That knowledge must be earned. Teachers are often straddling this complex situation. In ECASD, our priority is supporting the student.” Actually, it’s not complex. Those kids don’t belong to teachers or schools but to their families who are emotionally, legally, and financially responsible for them. This is horsesh*t. And Florida is fixing it.

HOLY SHIT. A slide from @ecasdsuper staff training instructs teachers that “parents are not entitled to know their kids’ (gender) identities and it must be “earned.”

They are hiding information about sexual orientation and gender and teaching students not to trust their parents. pic.twitter.com/CYEllfuFlu — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 7, 2022

The bill also says that it “prohibit[s] a school district from encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a specified manner.” Primary grade levels are ages four to nine. This bill says you can’t talk to them about any sexual orientation or any gender identity. It doesn’t specify gay or straight. So the Dems have been lying from the beginning. This bill tells teachers to back off the gender theology with tiny tots. It’s enough. We’ve had enough of this absolute garbage of confusing kindergartners about what gender they are. Can you teach them to f*cking read and write already???

My favorite part of this bill authorizes a “parent to bring an action against a school district to obtain a declaratory judgment that a school district procedure or practice violates certain provisions of law; providing for the additional award of injunctive relief, damages, and reasonable attorney fees and court costs to certain parents.” YEAH! Get ready to get sued for screwing with my kid, you absolute horrors of human beings! Now, you blue-haired weirdos are going to pay for this in assets. You take my daughter’s breasts… bye-bye house! We need copies of this bill in every state in this nation.

Do you know how many girls who “transitioned” at an early age and took testosterone and got their breasts cut off are now regretting it and trying to detransition? Thousands. In fact, Detransition Awareness Day is coming up on March 12. There are thousands of young people who have awoken from the public school brainwashing and have discovered to their horror that they now live in a Frankenstein body and they can’t fix it. They were mutilated and they know it. Their voices will never return to a higher register, they cannot sing anymore, they cannot have babies ever (some of them have had hysterectomies) and they cannot get rid of the facial hair they grew. Almost all of the detransitioners are women and girls. The rise of girls who want to transition to male has exploded over the last few years.

“Almost three-quarters of children seeking help to change their gender are girls, the highest proportion recorded, according to figures from England’s only child gender clinic,’ reports The Times. That same clinic is being sued by several girls who want their gender back and have claimed that the “therapy” they received there harmed them. Keira Bell’s story is particularly galling and should be read in its entirety.

The consequences of what happened to me have been profound: possible infertility, loss of my breasts and inability to breastfeed, atrophied genitals, a permanently changed voice, facial hair. When I was seen at the Tavistock clinic, I had so many issues that it was comforting to think I really had only one that needed solving: I was a male in a female body. But it was the job of the professionals to consider all my co-morbidities, not just to affirm my naïve hope that everything could be solved with hormones and surgery.

It is this tragedy that the Florida bill seeks to avoid and rightly so. Parents are the ones who are responsible for their offspring and as such should be involved in every decision regarding those children, especially when it comes to life-altering surgeries and medical interventions.

The lame and dishonest cry that the law doesn’t allow educators to say the word “gay” is a lie of epic proportions. What the law actually does is constrain the government from imposing its secular and radical values onto your impressionable children. It restrains government workers with radical ideologies from usurping your parental authority. I don’t think a better piece of legislation has ever been written.

Spend some time listening to the detransitioners out there before you run around screaming “GAY” to harm your political opponents. Listen to the children who have been harmed by this radical gender theology.