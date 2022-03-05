Wisconsin School District: Parents ‘Not Entitled’ to Know Kids’ Gender Identity

The war on parental rights is everywhere, and it seems that last year’s gubernatorial election in Virginia wasn’t a strong enough warning to the radical left to stop undermining the rights of parents.

The latest outrage comes out of the Eau Claire School District in Wisconsin, where a slide shared during a staff development training session instructed teachers that parents are “not entitled” to know their kids’ gender identity.

The slide, which was obtained by Empower Wisconsin, says the following:

Slide 56- Talk amongst yourselves! Facilitators, guide this discussion. Remember, parents are not entitled to know their kids’ identities. That knowledge must be earned. Teachers are often straddling this complex situation. In ECASD, our priority is supporting the student.

Several school board candidates released a joint statement in response to the revelations.

“We are appalled that ECASD would display such blatant disregard for the parents and guardians of our community’s children,” the joint statement reads. “We are equally dismayed that current school district leadership would pressure teachers into breaking a social contract that we all know and understand—that parents and guardians hold primary responsibility and decision making for the welfare and care of their children.”

For our VIP Subscribers: So You Still Don’t Think LGBTQ Is a Cult?

“They’re asking them to withhold that from the parents. They’re asking teachers to keep secrets,” Nicole Everson, one Eau Claire School Board candidate told WQOW News 18. “They’re asking teachers not to communicate with parents about issues that pertain to their child.”

Eau Claire School Board President Tim Nordin, who is running for reelection, insists this is about the safety of children, and claims the slide’s contents were taken out of context.

“This isn’t about that slide alone. This was a professional development session talking about students who are LGBTQ and the extremely high rates they have of mental health difficulties, suicide attempts, and depression,” Nordin said. “It’s a parent’s responsibility to help their student become the best person that they can be, to live their true self, but when those students don’t feel safe at home, where are they supposed to go?”

However, Everson told WQOW that she believes the district isn’t being transparent about what’s being taught in their schools or what is expected of teachers. Everson is right. Whenever schools deliberately, as a matter of policy, hide information from parents, they are subverting their rights.

Back in January, we learned that teachers in the Buena Vista Middle School in Spreckels Union School District in California were accused of pressuring a female student to change her gender identity. According to the girl’s mother’s complaint, two teachers and the school principal conspired to have the girl use her new gender identity and pronouns in school while using her true identity and pronouns in the mother’s presence. The child was also instructed to “not tell her mother about her new gender identity and expression.”

Yes, this is a different story about a different school district in another state, but there are lots of stories like this, so can we stop pretending Eau Claire School District’s secrecy policy is about children’s safety? It’s not. I’m sorry, but we’re not buying it.