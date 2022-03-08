Hillary Says She Isn't Interested in Running in 2024, but Can We Believe Her?

The rumor mill has been working overtime lately with speculation over whether Hillary Clinton might consider a run for the White House in 2024. If you do a search for “Hillary” at the top of the page here at PJ Media, you’ll see plenty of articles from the past few months examining whether we might see a Clinton 2024 campaign.

Well, we just might have an answer from the mouth of the allegedly most accomplished woman ever.

Tuesday is International Women’s Day, so when the left isn’t lauding fake women …

Men are better at being women pic.twitter.com/JMhhoC4CGy — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2022

… they’re propping up the Queen of Self-Unawareness, naturally. On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski interviewed Hillary and asked about her 2024 presidential ambitions.

"No, no, no." WATCH: @HillaryClinton laughed out loud when @morningmika asked if she is "open to running for president again." pic.twitter.com/H2BnfAWmJG — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 8, 2022

Hillary’s answer was an emphatic “no,” accompanied by the Clinton Cackle (which we all know is the Boomer version of the Kamala Cackle).

“No, no, no,” she said. “But I am certainly going to be active in supporting women running for office and other candidates who I think should be reelected or elected, both women and men.”

You’re probably breathing a sigh of relief, or to quote my PJ Media colleague Jeff Reynolds, “… and a nation rejoices.”

I hate to burst anyone’s bubble, but there’s plenty of time between now and 2024, and Hillary continues to make herself part of the news cycle. There’s the recent relaunch of the Clinton Global Initiative, not to mention the fact that she shared her opinion on Putin and Trump last week.

Of course, she’s also in the news because of the Durham investigation, press that she probably wishes she wouldn’t get. We could continue to hear bombs drop from the Durham team in the coming weeks or months, and that won’t help Hillary, even though it keeps her in the news cycle.

Who could forget her tearful reading of the presidential acceptance speech-that-could’ve-been back in December? At the time, I wrote, “Because Hillary doesn’t see herself as vindicated for her losses in 2008 and 2016, she won’t go away.” She’s the last person we should expect to simply fade into the sunset.

Here’s the thing about Hillary: she suffers from two problems: a thirst for power and a savior complex. It’s not hard to envision what could happen. We all know the conditions are ripe for a 2022 Democrat bloodbath, and it’s easy to picture Hillary ready to swoop in in her power-muumuu to save the Democrats in 2024.

Don’t think others haven’t thought of this. Over at the Wall Street Journal, Douglas E. Schoen and Andrew Stein penned an editorial in January, positioning Hillary as a “change candidate” against the flailing Biden-Harris administration.

Besides, you know Hillary still wants to be in charge. For all her laughing off running and pretending that she just wants to sit on the sidelines and be a queenmaker and the world’s most awkward grandmother, she still believes she missed her chance twice. She’s convinced that she has something to contribute and that she’s still able to rule serve her country.

Just because she cackled and said, “No, no, no” today doesn’t mean that she said, “never.” If she sees an opening, don’t think we won’t see Hillary 2024 materialize.