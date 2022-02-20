Media Needs To Stop Enabling Hillary's Continued Descent Into Crippling Delusion

Hillary Clinton is not a mentally well woman. It doesn’t matter which side of the political aisle you’re on, that’s not breaking news. Give any Democrat enough truth serum and he or she will admit that Mrs. C. has all the screws loose.

The mainstream media hacks know this too but they’re all too set in their ways to acknowledge it and stop enabling her.

Granny Maojackets knows that she can crawl out of her box of breakfast Franzia at any time and excuse any aberrant and/or criminal behavior of hers by mumbling something about Trump and no one in the media will question her.

Matt wrote last week about Hillary’s defense of her latest stink:

According to a motion filed Friday by Special Counsel John Durham, lawyers for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign allegedly paid a technology company to “infiltrate” servers that belonged to Trump Tower and, later, the Trump White House “for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.” “Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it’s a day that ends in Y,” Hillary tweeted on Wednesday. “The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie.” Hillary included a link to an article from popular culture and fashion magazine Vanity Fair, which she claims debunks the allegations because that’s the best she could come up with after five days.

Apparently, Hillary is unaware that John Durham doesn’t work for Fox News. Or Donald Trump.

And the only people who believe that Vanity Fair can be taken seriously tend to be even more medicated than she is.

For you young ‘uns who don’t remember the 1990s, this is merely a weak update of Hillary’s “vast right-wing conspiracy” excuse from back then. She was blaming conservatives for fabricating a smear campaign against her, um, husband while he was molesting an intern close to his daughter’s age on the Oval Office floor.

Super nice people, the Clintons.

The leftist media propagandists spent several days promoting Hillary’s “Fox and Trump” excuse on social media, just offering it up as if it were an obvious explanation. There is nothing about it that passes the smell test, of course, but the mainstream media long ago lost its sense of curiosity.

One might think that the Democratic mouthpieces in the media would be too exhausted from carrying water for the drooling puppet in the White House to put in overtime hours defending Hillary Clinton. Perhaps it’s just that they’re terrified of being Vince Fostered while sitting alone in their cars. It is nigh on impossible to believe that a rational human being would develop any sort of affectionate loyalty to the woman.

While it is true that the MSM cheerleaders immediately rush to the defense of any Democrat not named Sinema or Manchin, they really need to give the Hillary thing a rest. I’m not even asking them to stop being biased, just that they cease letting this cackling sot get nuttier before the nation’s eyes in her never-ending effort to avoid being perp-walked.

Let the poor dear stay at home weeping over the 2016 victory speech that she never got to give while her husband (LOL) is out doing his “charity” work.

As Kevin wrote, Hillary isn’t likely to get that perp-walk we would all so love to see. Not because she didn’t do anything wrong, but because she and hubby B.J. are very accomplished criminals. They never do anything without layers of fall-guys (and gals) shielding them. No one ever says that the Clintons are innocent, they just point out that they’ve never been indicted.

The media won’t take my advice, of course. We will just have to continue being delighted by the fact that Meemaw is still tortured by Trump, no matter how many boxes of white zinfandel are on the menu that day.