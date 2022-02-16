Hillary Finally Responds to Durham Bombshell, Calls It ‘a Fake Scandal'

After previously dodging questions about the bombshell revelations in Special Counsel John Durham’s latest filing, Hillary Clinton has finally gone on record to respond. According to the twice-failed presidential candidate, Donald Trump and Fox News are “desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones.”

According to a motion filed Friday by Special Counsel John Durham, lawyers for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign allegedly paid a technology company to “infiltrate” servers that belonged to Trump Tower and, later, the Trump White House “for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump.”

“Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it’s a day that ends in Y,” Hillary tweeted on Wednesday. “The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie.” Hillary included a link to an article from popular culture and fashion magazine Vanity Fair, which she claims debunks the allegations because that’s the best she could come up with after five days.

Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it's a day that ends in Y. The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie. For those interested in reality, here's a good debunking of their latest nonsense.https://t.co/iYY8Uxuogx — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 16, 2022

For Our VIPs: Is This the Reason Durham Disclosed a Bombshell in His Latest Filing?

Former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, the subject of the filing, also objects to the contents of the motion, and is demanding that the court “strike” the “factual background” section of the filing, arguing it will “taint the jury pool.”

“Unfortunately, the Special Counsel has done more than simply file a document identifying potential conflicts of interest,” Sussmann’s attorneys wrote. “Rather, the Special Counsel has again made a filing in this case that unnecessarily includes prejudicial—and false—allegations that are irrelevant to his Motion and to the charged offense, and are plainly intended to politicize this case, inflame media coverage, and taint the jury pool.”