Is Hillary Preparing for a 'Pick Me' Moment?

Hillary Clinton — you know, the former first lady, former senator, former secretary of state, failed presidential candidate, power-muumuu wearer, and the least self-aware person in history — has weighed in on today’s Democrats, and chances are they won’t like what she has to say.

The woman who cried over what might have been sat down for an MSNBC interview, the first part of which aired on Thursday. In it, host Willie Geist asked Hillary what she thought of the state of the Democratic Party today.

Fox News quoted her:

“I think that it is a time for some careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win,” Clinton said. “I understand why people want to argue for their priorities. That’s what they believe they were elected to do.” “Look, I’m all about having vigorous debate. I think it’s good, and it gives people a chance to be part of the process,” she added. “But, at the end of the day it means nothing if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done, and we don’t have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive.”

We’ve seen the internecine squabbling among the Democrats all year long. The Democrats farthest to the left have their knives out for Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) for not toeing a socialist party line. Manchin and Sinema don’t care.

The progressive wing of the party is livid at Manchin in particular for killing the Biden administration’s profligate Build Back Better plan, even as the rest of the country breathes a sigh of relief.

Far-left legislators and candidates are taking a scorched-earth, all-or-nothing approach to passing a socialist agenda that leaves no room for gradualism or compromise. It’s turning their fellow Democrats off, and voters are noticing as well, which may well mean a bloodbath in the 2022 midterms.

When Hillary notices that and points it out, the Democrats really do have a problem on their hands.

But there might be more to the story.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine told Fox News last week that she believes that Hillary’s stunt where she cried through the speech-that-might-have-been is her way of putting herself out there for 2024.

I think it tells you more about the state of the Democratic Party than it does about poor America, that they are even considering Hillary Clinton, that she isn’t just being laughed out of school for popping her head up above the parapet, from so desperately and so obviously having her hand up and saying “pick me, take me!”

Devine believes that Hillary is out to save the country, but more importantly, she wants to save her reputation.

…the subtext is that only Hillary Clinton, who was so narrowly cheated of victory against Donald Trump in 2016, only she can save America. And that is her shtick. She won’t stop – she will do it until her last breath, she wants to vindicate herself.

She’s got a valid point. Because Hillary doesn’t see herself as vindicated for her losses in 2008 and 2016, she won’t go away. Just like some social disease Bill probably picked up on one of his conquests, Hillary keeps coming back.