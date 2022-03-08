Insanity Wrap: Secret Iran Deal Invaded by Russia... Biden Surrenders

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your weekly dose of the best of the worst. Joe Biden letting Russia negotiate his end of the Iran Deal is the new big crazy.

Plus:

God is “non-binary, queer, and autistic,” apparently

Video: That time Senator Biden told Russia “good luck” getting closer to China

Republican Senator wants to raise your taxes and give you “free stuff”

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Woke pastor says God is non-binary, queer, and autistic pic.twitter.com/9GduGbONGt — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2022

Insanity Wrap is nobody’s definition of a theologian — or at least we pray we aren’t — but we’re 100% certain that’s not how this works.

From the comments: “God is definitely not a dermatologist.”

Insanity Wrap is too kind to have made the joke ourselves, but just cruel enough to share someone else’s.

Balance!

NOTE: Twitter seems to be partly squelching this video. You can watch it here on Insanity Wrap (for now?) or on LibsOfTikTok’s full timeline, but trying to load the individual tweet generates an error.

Iran Deal Negotiations Invaded by Russia

Barack Obama’s Iran Deal is like something out of one of our favorite trashy-funny horror movies, Re-Animator.

The Left keeps injecting its dead flesh with the reagent serum, no matter how many times it comes back as a monster.

This time, the serum is labeled, “Made in Russia.”

The U.S. is waging economic warfare — no other phrase properly describes it — to punish Russia for invading Ukraine.

Russia has yet to retaliate because, one presumes, they have their hands full going Full Fascist at home and in the near abroad.

One may also safely presume that when Russia does retaliate, it will be something even nastier than movie actors stomping around in cheap zombie makeup.

Nevertheless, Presidentish Joe Biden has basically turned over his end of reanimating Barack Obama’s Iran Deal to the Russians:

Talks to reestablish the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which former President Trump formally withdrew in May 2018, began in April 2021. Iran has refused to negotiate directly with the U.S., so other parties to the agreement, including Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the European Union, have served as intermediaries, The Wall Street Journal reported. Lavrov appeared to leverage this position to combat potential sanctions this past Saturday. “We have asked for a written guarantee…that the current process triggered by the United States does not in any way damage our right to free and full trade, economic and investment cooperation and military-technical cooperation with the Islamic State,” Lavrov said.

So Biden is giving away the store to Iran which, under the terms of the nuclear deal being brokered by Russia, will serve as a backdoor for Russia to avoid Western sanctions.

The re-animated dead have nothing on the deadly mess Biden is engineering.

Here’s the kicker, in case you weren’t already feeling kicked in the pants quite enough already: This Isn’t Obama’s Iran Deal. It’s Much, Much Worse. “Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov, who led negotiations on behalf of Russia, has crowed that ‘Iran got much more than it could expect. Much more,’ and bragged about how Russia teamed up with China and Iran to get dozens of wins over the United States and European negotiating positions.”

Yet it’s Republicans who are supposed to be Putin’s tools or whatever.

Dr. Insanity Wrap prescribes a liquid lunch — the martini kind, not the re-animation reagent kind.

That’s Crazy, Man

JUST IN: Guantanamo detainee called ’20th Hijacker’ of 9/11 sent home by the Biden Administration, will get 'mental health' treatment – https://t.co/Z2tpwSL68O pic.twitter.com/Y5cYSnzwoo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 8, 2022

What, no Pentagon jobs were available for this poor, persecuted man?

Quote of the Week

Russia told Biden in 1997 that NATO expansion will force them to look to China, Biden: ‘Good luck’

Insanity Wrap has written time and time again (under our VodkaPundit guise) that after winning the Cold War and the dissolution of the Soviet Union, NATO should have thrown itself one hell of a victory party.

We’re talking about two continents worth of drunken revelry, sailors kissing nurses on Times Square, the whole works.

Then NATO should have promptly dissolved itself the next, hungover day.

But no.

Now here we are — because boneheads like Joe Biden were in charge.

The Wit and Wisdom of Kamala Harris

VP HARRIS: "That's why we're here today because we have the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been, and then to make the possible actually happen." pic.twitter.com/3yQudhy4sN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 7, 2022

Thus speaketh the Alleged Vice President of the United States:

Imagine a future… [long pause] the freight trucks that deliver bread and milk to our grocery store shelves and the busses that take children to school and parents to work… imagine the heavy-duty vehicles that keep our supply lines strong and allow our economy to grow. Imagine… [long pause] that they produced zero emissions. [Long, smug pause] Well, you all imagined it. That’s why we’re here today because we have the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been, and then to make the possible actually happen.

Anyone want to tell her how we make electricity?

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

AP Photo/John Raoux

“Republican” Sen. Rick Scott is not the sharpest penny in the pantry:

Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, doubled down on his pledge to raise most Americans’ taxes if the GOP retakes the Senate in this year’s midterms.

…

Appearing on The Ingraham Angle on Monday, Scott said that Americans “want free government stuff.”

And the way to give Americans more free stuff is to make them pay for it.

That’s So Juvenile (And Also So Awesome)

Has anyone seen Lesco Brandon? He seems to be lost. pic.twitter.com/45Y190wRWR — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) March 2, 2022

Insanity Wrap hasn’t made a prank call since fifth grade, and we’re thinking that’s entirely too long ago.

One More Thing…

