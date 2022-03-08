With Gas This Expensive, I'm So Glad I Work From Home

For about three years under Barack Obama, filling up my car was painful. Gas prices remained around $3.50 to nearly $4.00 a gallon. At the time, I was traveling 75 miles a day to get to and from my job. It was a challenging time financially, and, thanks to Joe Biden, we’re back to those Obama-era glory days. On Saturday, the U.S. national average gas price surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008, and it has continued to climb, hitting a new all-time record on Monday, at $4.104 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

I’m so glad I work from home now. While the higher price of gas has made other necessities more expensive, at least I don’t have to fill up my tank roughly every four to five days as I was when I still had a commute.

The previous record was set in 2008 when the national average hit $4.103 per gallon just before the Great Recession and housing crisis. The national average price of diesel is also on track to break a record within a couple of weeks.

The news comes just a few short months after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) hilariously touted a two-cent drop in the average price of a gallon of gas from $3.40/gal to $3.38/gal and then thanked Joe Biden for the decline.

“In addition to setting a new all-time high, the national average is seeing its largest ever 7 day spike: 49.1 cents per gallon, eclipsing the 49.0 cent weekly rise after Hurricane Katrina in 2005,” reports GasBuddy. “Many gas price records have been broken due to Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has pushed Western countries to impose severe sanctions on Russia, curbing Russian exports of crude oil to the global market.”

“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more.”

De Haan described the soaring gas prices as a “dire situation” that “won’t improve any time soon.” However, he predicts that unlike 2008, when gas prices remained high for weeks, they are likely to last months and that GasBuddy predicts “the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”

This is all Biden’s fault.

Joe Biden launched a war on domestic oil production and then allowed Vladimir Putin to launch a war against Ukraine. Biden promised that he’d be the president who would keep Putin in check, and instead, he’s been Putin’s puppet. Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thinks that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have been prevented had Biden imposed meaningful sanctions before the invasion.

“You tell me 100% that there will be war in a few days’ time. What are you waiting for?” Zelensky said in February. “We will not need your sanctions after there is a bombardment, or after our state is shot at, or if we have no more borders, we do not have an economy, or parts of our state is occupied.”

Had Joe Biden left the United States’ oil production alone, kept the Keystone XL pipeline intact, and not halted oil and gas leases, the impact of Russia’s invasion on gas prices wouldn’t have been so significant. But Joe Biden seems to care less about the effect of gas prices on everyday Americans and more about establishing a pretext for pushing green energy the same way Obama did. But of course, we all know how well that worked out, right?

And I sit here at home writing this, knowing that some are regularly commuting who are far more greatly impacted by the rise in gas prices because they’re filling up their gas tanks more frequently than I am.

Perhaps the only silver lining here is that Biden’s failure to keep gas prices under control, be it by design or incompetence, will likely help the GOP in the next two election cycles, and we’ll finally have leaders in charge who will do something to solve the problem.