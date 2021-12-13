The Morning Briefing: Someone Should Tell the MSM That Trump Is No Longer President

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Science says that most clowns are riddled with chlamydia.

Had a fun few nights doing some shows with my good friend and colleague Kevin Downey Jr. Keep on the lookout for the “Unwoke Comedy Tour” in your city in 2022. OK, if you’re in a leftist blue city you probably shouldn’t look too hard.

It was refreshing to be in small-town America for a couple of nights just to remember that not all of the country has lost its mind. Too much time near the coasts and/or on social media provides one with a rather skewed vision of where the pulse of the Republic is these days.

Alas, we couldn’t linger in the heartland forever. I had to get back to the news at some point and that’s always a shock to the weekend system.

Kevin and I were hanging out in a bar and working on Sunday when I said something akin to today’s headline. It was after seeing this ridiculous assessment from Chuck Todd’s last brain cell:

What a ridiculous joke. @ChuckTodd is so pathetically desperate. https://t.co/yZRonYqSBa — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 12, 2021

Biden is awful because Trump is “lurking,” don’t ya know!

Make the stupid stop.

Chuck Todd is, of course, never the sharpest tool in any shed. We expect him to say insane things in defense of this insane president.

Robert Spencer wrote a column for us yesterday that really showcases just how far into Cuckoo Land the leftists in the media have gone:

Then there is the ongoing demonization of Trump supporters as “white supremacists” and Biden’s handlers’ repeated insistence, despite a complete lack of supporting evidence, that “white supremacists” constitute the greatest terror threat the nation faces today. And now comes The Atlantic portraying Trump’s supporters as ready to destroy our free society at a word from their master, with MSNBC gleefully echoing this nonsense. The Atlantic’s farrago of half-truths, lies, and propaganda was called “Trump’s Next Coup Has Already Begun,” and it builds an incredible castle of sand upon the Left’s Jan. 6 mythology. “If the plot succeeds,” The Atlantic’s Barton Gellman wrote breathlessly, “the ballots cast by American voters will not decide the presidency in 2024. Thousands of votes will be thrown away, or millions, to produce the required effect. The winner will be declared the loser. The loser will be certified president-elect. The prospect of this democratic collapse is not remote. People with the motive to make it happen are manufacturing the means. Given the opportunity, they will act. They are acting already.” Now there are plenty of Republicans who believe that the Democrats are plotting to do exactly that, but as far as Gellman is concerned, that’s exactly the problem: he claims that in their belief that Leftists are destroying democracy, conservatives will destroy democracy and thath the leader of this nefarious endeavor is (who else?) none other than Donald J. Trump. Gellman quotes Richard L. Hasen, a professor of law and political science at UC Irvine: “The democratic emergency is already here. We face a serious risk that American democracy as we know it will come to an end in 2024, but urgent action is not happening.”

The Atlantic has long had a reputation for offering content that is occasionally very good then bouncing over to the straight-up Froot Loops side of the street. This particular article is just bat-you-know-what crazy. It’s pure leftist fantasy that’s motivated by the fact that they’ve all got daddy issues and have been unable to quit Donald Trump. As I’ve written many times, he’s not merely living rent-free in their heads, he’s building highrises and giving them away to all of their demons.

What’s really going on here is that the Democrats know that they can’t run on anything that President Pervwhisper is doing, so they have to keep running against Donald Trump. It reeks of desperation, and I think that they’re about to find out that the anti-Trump tantrums have a shelf life that isn’t as long as they thought. Their flying monkeys in the mainstream media are toiling feverishly to convince the low-info types that Trump’s bogeyman under the bed powers are growing exponentially.

Good luck with that. No matter how hard you look, he’s not there anymore.

But it’s fun to watch them sweat the fact that he might one day be back.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This is Cartier Carey. Last year, he started a lemonade stand to buy diapers for single mothers. He ended up raising $45,000. Now he runs his own non-profit, and has raised over $100,000 for food, toys, and school supplies for the community. He's only 12. pic.twitter.com/z2NgsnOv7R — Goodable (@Goodable) December 12, 2021

