FBI Arrests CNN Staffer for Enticing Minors for Sex

One of Chris Cuomo’s pals got hooked up by the feds for some seriously horrific charges on Friday. John Griffin, who works at CNN, is in a heap of trouble. The Vermont Department of Justice released a statement.

John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut was arrested today by the Federal Bureau of Investigation after a federal grand jury in Vermont charged Griffin with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

According to the indictment from the grand jury, Griffin used social apps Kik and Google Hangouts to connect with the so-called parents of minor girls. During these chats, according to the feds, Griffin wrote that a “woman is a woman regardless of her age,” and expressed his belief that women should be “sexually subservient and inferior to men.” Griffin is reported to have persuaded the “parents” to allow him to train their daughters to be “sexually submissive.”

The report states that in June of 2020, Griffin sent a mother of 9 and 13-year-old daughters $3,000 for plane tickets so the mom and 9-year-old could fly from Nevada to Boston where he picked them up and took them to his home. There, law officers say Griffin directed the child to engage in sex acts.

The indictment also says that Griffin tried to solicit two other children online for sex, including asking a mother to engage in sexual activity with her 14-year-old daughter on a webcam for him and another mother of a 16-year-old to take a “little mother-daughter trip” to his ski house for “sexual training” involving the minor.

If found guilty, Griffin faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. Also noteworthy is that the federal government is seeking to confiscate through asset forfeiture his house, his Tesla, a Mercedes, and other property that was used in the commission of the crimes.

This is an odd move from the government when civil asset forfeiture is supposed to be used to cripple large-scale drug operations. It is unclear what seizing Griffin’s assets would do to stop a large-scale crime organization unless he’s part of a child sex ring of some sort, which is not alleged. Civil asset forfeiture is a controversial topic lately as police in Texas have been widely criticized for seizing cash at an airport from a woman who was not arrested for any crime.

The question now is, what did CNN and Chris Cuomo know and when did they know it? Or are we to believe that Cuomo could be as close as he appears to this guy and not know about his alleged sexual predilections?

In another strange move, the Justice Department also issued this statement which no law enforcement agency issued for Kyle Rittenhouse—who truly was charged with a crime he didn’t commit. “The United States Attorney’s Office emphasizes that an indictment contains allegations only and that Griffin remains presumed innocent until and unless he is convicted of a crime.” I can’t remember the last time (if ever) that any prosecuting office made that statement publicly about someone they collared for a crime, can you? I wonder why.