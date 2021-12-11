Now The White House Defends Child Abuse to Fight COVID?

It’s been well established that kids are overwhelmingly unaffected by COVID-19.

School-age children have a COVID recovery rate of 99.997%—better than their mortality risk from the seasonal flu. And that’s unvaccinated children, too.

In fact, unvaccinated children are safer from COVID than even vaccinated adults of any age.

“…in assessing an individual’s risk of dying from COVID, age appears still as important—and maybe even more important—than vaccination status,” explained David Wallace-Wells of New York Magazine. “According to that data, an unvaccinated 10-year-old, who may look like the very picture of COVID vulnerability heading into the school year, faces a lower mortality risk than a vaccinated 25-year-old, whom we might today regard as close to safe as can be.”

Yet for some reason, there are people who want to believe that COVID is like the plague to kids (when it’s not) and that excessive measures must be taken to protect them from it.

This week, a video from the Capitol Hill Elementary school in Portland, Ore. showed kindergarteners being unnecessarily forced to eat lunch outside in 40-degree weather.

CHILD ABUSE: Kindergartners are forced to eat lunch outside in 40 degree weather at Capitol Hill Elementary School in Portland, Oregon. They sit on buckets to social distance from their classmates. pic.twitter.com/KqFcliTFYf — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 8, 2021

The video shows kids sitting on buckets, keeping socially distanced in the cold.

This is child abuse.

“As a parent of a student at Capitol Hill Elementary, this policy is abhorrent,” a parent told The Post Millennial. “I am beyond furious, especially knowing children are low-risk.”

This isn’t just happening in Oregon, either. Last month we learned that children in the Edina Public School District in Minnesota were forced to eat their lunch outside in the cold weather as part of its COVID-19 mitigation strategy.

“Since the beginning of school, I learned that essentially if you brought a lunch from home, you were eating outside,” said Carissa Palm, the mother of a third-grader. “I felt silly for not realizing that she was sitting outside when it was 36 degrees.”

“We’re all trying to keep our kids healthy, but when you take a step back and look at the larger picture, we are forcing our kids, who are in elementary school, to go outside and eat their lunch in 40, 30, or 20-degree temperatures, that doesn’t make any sense,” another parent said.

The school district claimed it was optional, but an investigation by the local ABC News affiliate found that not to be the case.

New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg also discovered that unvaccinated children in her daughter’s school were also being forced to eat outside.

As outrageous as this is, the White House apparently has no problem with this.

During the White House press briefing on Friday, a reporter told press secretary Jen Psaki, “Sometimes students are required to eat outside or eat distanced from each other or not talk to each other while they’re eating. Does the White House want to see those rules lifted, as well, to get back to a little more normal school experience?”

“I will tell you, I have a three-year-old who goes to school, sits outside for snacks and lunch, wears a mask inside, and it’s no big deal to him,” Psaki claimed. “I’m not saying that’s the case for everybody, but these are steps that schools are taking to keep kids safe. And I think the vast majority of parents appreciate that.”

Does she really? Does she really think it would be just fine for her three-year-old child to be forced to eat outside in freezing cold temperatures? Are adults eating lunch outside to avoid getting COVID? They’re at greater risk of the virus than kids are. How can she defend this insanity? Kids are extremely safe from COVID. They don’t need masks. They don’t need to be socially distant. They need to live their lives normally before they’re permanently damaged.