Hello, Feminists? Where Are You?

I can remember thinking when I was younger that many self-proclaimed feminists were very quick to play the victim card over a perceived injustice. Today, many of these feminists are no different. One of the most common complaints of current-day feminists is the so-called gender pay gap, which, of course, doesn’t exist. It’s one of those myths that persist because radicals need to be in a perpetual state of victimhood in order to manufacture a sense of moral superiority over those who disagree with them.

Even a Harvard study debunked the “gender pay gap” myth back in 2018, yet the fantasy persists.

It’s hard for me to understand why these so-called feminists claim to care about equal rights for women. At the same time, so much time, energy, and publicity are put on fake problems like the gender pay gap, while the actual assault on womanhood seems to be ignored.

Women are also being erased from pregnancy and motherhood. A pregnant man emoji will soon be coming to smartphones. This summer, the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine issued new recommendations for gender-inclusive language because “not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female.” In September, the British medical journal The Lancet referred to women as “bodies with vaginas.”

Men are beating women at being women, too. Bruce Jenner was named “woman of the year” by Glamour after coming out as transgender. This summer, a man was crowned Miss Nevada USA.

Women and girls are losing out on opportunities because biological men can compete in women’s sports. In high school track, boys are crushing their female competition. In mixed martial arts, men are beating women into a bloody pulp. Earlier this month, a man crushed his female opponents at the Zippy Invitational swim meet in Akron, OH, on Dec. 3.

Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania won the women’s 1,650-meter freestyle event by a stunning 38 seconds. His teammates at UPenn are outraged that he was allowed to compete on their team, given his physical advantages by being male but are afraid to speak out publicly out of fear of being branded transphobes and bigots. Thomas got to compete because NCAA rules allowed him to. While Thomas’s teammates are too afraid to speak out, where are the women’s groups coming out to advocate on their behalf?

Where is the National Organization for Women? A glance at their website finds the group has something to say about Dobbs v. Jackson, Roe v. Wade, and gerrymandering… heck, there’s even an article titled “Climate Change Exacts a Harsher Impact on Women,” which I’m sure is a real hoot. Still, nothing about how Lia Thomas competing against women athletes is unfair.

There was also nothing at the International Alliance of Women (IAW), Emily’s List, or the League of Women Voters. This isn’t too shocking. These are not so much feminist groups but liberal women’s groups. None of these well-known women’s groups will speak about the injustice of biological men competing against women. To find any that do, you have to find conservative women’s groups.

But why is that? Shouldn’t supporting women be nonpartisan? Are liberal women more committed to leftist ideology than women’s rights? Apparently, they are.