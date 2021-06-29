Man Crowned Miss Nevada USA Because Men Are Apparently Better Women Than Real Women

Apparently, in order to be sufficiently woke, one must believe that men are better at being women than real women.

That’s certainly the message being sent by the Miss Nevada USA pageant after 27-year-old Kataluna Enriquez was crowned Miss Nevada USA, and thus will compete for the Miss USA title later this year. Enriquez is a man who identifies as a woman. He competed against 21 women to win the title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kataluna Enriquez (@missnvusa)

“Huge thank you to everyone who supported me from day one,” Enriquez posted to Instagram “My community, you are always in my heart. My win is our win. We just made history. Happy pride.”

Enriquez will be the first transgender person to compete for the title of Miss USA.

Related: Transgender Female Complains TSA Scanners Set Off Alarms for the ‘Anomaly Between My Legs’

“I didn’t have the easiest journey in life. It was a struggle for a moment,” he told KVVU. “I struggled with physical and sexual abuse. I struggled with mental health. I didn’t have much growing up. I didn’t have support. But I’m still able to thrive, and I’m still able to survive and become a trailblazer for many.”

Another pageant, the Miss United States of America (USOA) pageant, won a lawsuit earlier this year, allowing them to continue admitting only biological females into their competition.

Enriquez would become the second biological man to compete in the global Miss Universe competition if he wins the Miss USA pageant.