It's Not a Weather Tragedy Until the Left Blames It On Climate Change

As we all know, climate change is the superhero of the left. It can do anything. Climate change can create tornadoes. It can make hurricanes worse. It can cause floods…and droughts…which, when you think about it, is a pretty good trick.

Climate change can cause intense heat waves and polar vortex cold snaps. Climate change can even cause earthquakes, so we’re told. And because it can cause earthquakes, it can also cause tsunamis. There isn’t anything that climate change can’t do.

Maybe that’s why the left worships climate change as a god.

As night follows day, as summer follows spring, as peanut butter follows jelly, it’s inevitable that even before the dozens of dead bodies across four states are cold, the left would be trotting out their go-to climate scientists to explain to all of us dullards why this tornado outbreak proves, beyond a reasonable doubt, that climate change is guilty of mass murder.

Also in the dock along with climate change are Republicans, who need to be blamed for climate change because…well, just because.

One blue checkmark Twitter user, Noel Scovell, tweeted (since deleted), “Sorry Kentucky. Maybe if your 2 senators hadn’t spent decades blocking legislation to reduce climate change, you wouldn’t be suffering from climate disasters. If it’s any consolation, McConnell and Rand have f’ed over all of us, too.”

Noel Scovell was a former writer and producer for Late Night With David Letterman, and her comment elicited a barrage of derision from the right.

Yes, tornadoes never happened before "climate change." And nice empathy for people who lost their lives. What an awful person. https://t.co/sPQK5lTydU — Big Papa King (@bnlking) December 11, 2021

@NellSco Yes, because a piece of legislation on paper would have stopped 100 mile per hour tornadoes. 🙄 — BidenInflation (@BidenInflation) December 11, 2021

tornadoes didn't exist before rand paul https://t.co/HwUUxtJxit — Jonny Hotcakes🏴 (@_JonnyHotcakes) December 11, 2021

The man who holds the dubious record of running the shortest presidential campaign in history (not really), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) couldn’t resist a swipe at Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky who simply pointed his constituents to where they could get help, including the federal agency that helps all Americans during a disaster: FEMA.

We should do all we can to help our Kentucky neighbors. God be with them — they are hurting. But do not for one second forget that @RandPaul has voted against helping most Americans most times they’re in need. https://t.co/JkZQOZ4HuG — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 12, 2021

Stephen L. Miller of Spectator World alluded to Mr. Swalwell’s difficulty in keeping his pants zipped and his mouth shut.

If anyone knows the disastrous effects of sudden large gusts of wind, it sure is you, FangFang. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2021

(Fang Fang was the name of the Chinese woman linked romantically to Swalwell who the FBI believes was a spy for China.)

Never let a natural disaster that resulted in a large amount of deaths go to waste. https://t.co/glngE2wvyP — The Demosthenes Project (@DemosthenesGame) December 12, 2021

Rachel Vindman, who is the wife of Alexander Vindman, a key witness in Trump’s impeachment trial, appeared to be threatening us with even worse tragedies unless we pony up and pay to deal with climate change.

Climate Change: What does it look like? This is absolutely heartbreaking & it's a direct result of climate change. Believe me, I know it's tempting to scream, yell & question why people are so slow to accept reality but we must have conversations w/ skeptics. https://t.co/fIBVet8tDL — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) December 11, 2021

You have to wonder who their target audience is. They have trotted out this tired old shibboleth for years trying to connect the most recent natural disaster with climate change — only to have the notion debunked because no scientist with any credibility could tie a single weather event to climate change.

But it’s not so much the advocacy for climate change mitigation policies. It’s the opportunity to use a natural disaster where dozens of people lost their lives to attack the opposition.

Standing on the backs of dead people to proclaim how good you are compared to the political opposition? It doesn’t get any lower than that.