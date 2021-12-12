Good News! Illegal Migrants Are Allowed to Fly Without ID

Good news: the Biden administration has once again proven that it is not “racist” by allowing illegal migrants to board commercial flights around the country even though they don’t have identification. And really, what could possibly go wrong?

This disturbing revelation comes from Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas), who has been investigating the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as part of a larger investigation into what the Daily Caller described as “whistleblower documents alleging an operation to move migrants across the country without standard documentation.”

Gooden, along with Reps. David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and Mary Miller (R-Ill.), wrote to TSA Administrator David Pekoske: “We request clarification on the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) policies and procedures to protect the nation’s transportation systems and mitigate national security risks. I have serious concerns TSA is actively assisting illegal immigrants without proper identification travel throughout the country. Therefore, we are requesting TSA provide assistance in identifying and preventing the unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants into and throughout the United States and the role TSA has played in facilitating this influx of migrants.”

The Representatives asked Pekoske: “What policies and procedures are in place to identify and screen Non-US/Canadian citizens who do not have documents issued by the U.S. government or passports?”

As of this writing, Pekoske has not answered the letter. However, according to the Daily Caller, the TSA send an email to Gooden’s office, saying that “it accepts alternate forms of identification including a Notice to Appear (NTA) in court.” An NTA is only issued after agents have “processed a migrant’s biometrics, taken photos of them, and run their fingerprints through immigration and the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) databases.”

That sounds great, but in practice, it is not as effective as it may initially appear. Said Gooden: “When I asked a border patrol officer about TSA allowing migrants to fly with no identification, they told me a Notice to Appear is not sufficient identification and they often have to take migrants at their word that they are who they say they are. TSA and non-profit groups are putting millions of Americans travelling for Christmas at risk by allowing these unknown and unvetted migrants to board planes and fly across the country.”

The TSA, not surprisingly, disagrees, insisting that “in coordination with its DHS counterparts, TSA has also identified alternate forms of ID for use in special circumstances at the checkpoint, circumstances such as non-U.S. citizens or non-nationals who do not have an acceptable form of ID. For travelers in normal circumstances who lack acceptable or alternate forms of ID, TSA calls the National Transportation Vetting Center (NTVC), which attempts to verify a traveler’s identity by using the individual’s information along with information from various government and commercial databases.”

That’s just great, but remember: almost none of the 82,000 Afghans who are now in the United States after being airlifted out of Kabul in August were vetted first. There could be any number of jihad terrorists and other criminals among them, but there is no way to know for sure until they actually commit crimes. The various “government and commercial databases” that the TSA says it is consulting in connection with migrant travelers without any ID won’t tell TSA agents anything about these Afghans, because they weren’t in the United States at all until recently, and cannot possibly be in those databases. If they decide to get on a plane, they can apparently do so without anyone knowing who they are.

Once again we see the Biden administration making a decision that is directly against the interests of the American people. By allowing illegal migrants to fly without proper identification, Biden’s handlers are opening the door to all manner of criminal and terrorist activity. And once again it must be asked: are they really this stupid? Or is the well-being of Americans just not a priority for Biden’s handlers at all, in their apparently never-ending quest to fill the country with migrants who can be reliably expected to vote Democrat?

We should have seen what was coming when the Left zeroed in on Trump’s America-First slogan as if there were something wrong with a president of the United States putting the best interests of his own citizens first. Now we see what it means, just in case we had forgotten since the Obama administration left office, to have a truly America-Last administration. And so, as illegal migrants are flying the friendly skies without ID, paid for by who knows who, the consequences could be quite literally explosive. But Joe Biden’s handlers clearly don’t care.