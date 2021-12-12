Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff Will Drop By Waukesha Three Weeks After Massacre

Jill Biden, wife of President Joe Biden, and Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will visit Wisconsin next week following a trip to New York. No doubt, while they are there, they will sample some cheese, drink some beer, press the flesh, and show the White House insignia for the voters

As an aside, or maybe an afterthought, they will visit Waukesha.

The White House didn’t release any details on the trip, so it’s entirely possible that the Biden-Emhoff traveling circus is visiting the town to press the flesh at a factory or perhaps receive the keys to the city from the mayor.

You would think that if they were going to visit the site of a massacre for which the left’s hysterical rhetoric against Kyle Rittenhouse played a significant role, they might want to mention that.

But no. Not a whisper from the White House about why Waukesha and what might have happened there.

Joe Biden, unlike some of his predecessors, doesn’t do disaster areas — or massacres. Donald Trump visited shooting victims at the Parkland School in 2018 and other presidents have made an effort to play the role of comforter in chief during times of mourning.

But we can suppose that Biden thinks the time of mourning in Waukesha has passed, so he sends the second team in to show the flag.

Would it have mattered if the victims were black? We’re not allowed to ask that question — mostly because we already know the answer.

Fox News:

President Biden, who campaigned on a platform of empathy, came under fire in recent weeks for not visiting Waukesha after the tragedy. Instead, the Bidens flew to North Carolina to celebrate a “Friendsgiving” with U.S. troops and then jetted to Nantucket, Massachusetts, to celebrate Thanksgiving with extended family at the private compound of a billionaire. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Nov. 29 that while the White House had been “in touch” with officials in Waukesha, the president had no plans to visit the scene of the tragedy. “It’s not something that I have a trip to preview at this point in time,” Psaki said, noting that “any president going to visit a community requires a lot of assets” and requires “taking their resources.”

The parade massacre and Darrell Brooks exited the news cycle almost immediately. The story had too many inconvenient facts, too fraught with questions that no leftist wanted to answer.

The visit of Biden-Emhoff is about as low-key as you can get. They’re too late to comfort anyone, too late to highlight any overarching lesson to be learned. It’s almost as if the White House were embarrassed enough that they had to show up. So they sent in the second string because they had to.

They just hope no one will notice.