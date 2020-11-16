The Morning Briefing: Emboldened by Biden, the Lockdown Fascists Return for Round 3

Joe Biden Is Giving Us Lockdowns For Christmas

Happy Monday, my fine Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I don’t want to build a prepper bunker unless it has a bowling alley.

Joe Biden’s election hasn’t even been certified yet and he is already my least favorite American president ever. When I wrote last week that Biden was going to soon make us all miss Barack Obama I was being sarcastic. Now it appears that I may be Nostradamus reincarnated.

After Grandpa Gropes ran a campaign where he simply barked “Pandemic!” over and over like a trained seal, it’s no surprise that he and his Democratic minions in various state houses are already cranking up the COVID panic porn alarms.

Our betters are now telling us that we should avoid friends and family and cancel Thanksgiving. Of course, it’s another “Rules for thee, but not for me,” bit of COVID nonsense, as evidenced by the recent antics of California dictator Gavin Newsom. We’ve seen nothing but hypocrisy from the tyrants who insist that that only way to make the ‘rona go away is for the peasants to stay home and go broke while they go on about their business and pleasure as if nothing whatsoever were going on.

Worry not, fellow hoi polloi, the political “SCIENCE!” leaders all keep showing up to press conferences with their masks on so that we simple folk can bathe in the healing power of virtue-signalling.

The Harris administration with Joe Biden as president will be spending a lot of time keeping their voters at peak COVID freak-out between now and inauguration day. Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain hit Meet the Press on Sunday to give a preview of the plans of our new COVID overlord:

“It’s a very grave situation,” Klain said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Back in September, then-candidate Joe Biden warned that America was headed to a very dark winter if the administration didn’t step up its action.” “The very first day of his transition, on Monday of this week, the president-elect met with his COVID task force and they made a public statement afterwards where he called on all Americans to mask up, he urged governors to impose masking mandates now and reiterated that when he becomes president he will impose one on a nationwide basis,” he added.

In case you’re wonder if Klain is as full of crap as the rest of the hypocrites, he is:

In addition to Newsom, some of the other usual suspects got their Stalin on over the weekend. The Wicked Witch of the Midwest put Michigan back in lockdown. In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown has repackaged “lockdown” as a “freeze” and threatened fines and jail time for anyone who doesn’t go along with it.

Thankfully, all is not lost in America. I wrote on Saturday that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem isn’t going to be putting up with any Biden heavy-handed mandate garbage.

I’ve never wanted to be a conspiracy theory type, but after almost ten months of dealing with Democrats and COVID I now have a collection of tinfoil hats to go along with my masks. Now more than ever I firmly believe that these lockdowns are nothing but excuses to flex political muscle. It goes like this: shut down for a while, then COVID cases predictably spike after reopening, then — regardless of the severity of the cases — the spikes are used as an excuse for more lockdowns. This cycle could go on for quite some time, especially as there is precious little indication that shutting down for any length of time makes the virus magically *poof* away.

And now the worst of the bunch are soon going to be empowered by a senile dictator.

Yeah, 2021 is going to make 2020 look like a day at the beach.

A Bee Bonus

We compiled the best information from all the most reliable sources across the country, from that doctor guy Trump doesn't like to a drugged-up hobo that started screaming at the flowerbed in front of our offices.https://t.co/pOrPLHMDi2 pic.twitter.com/4ckzAfaNEu — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 16, 2020

Bee Me

Portland Denny's Unveils World's First Legal Spinach & Meth Omelet https://t.co/QVECWNP3pF — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 14, 2020

