WHAT THE HELL? Report Claims Durham Investigation Into Spy Gate Is Dropped

It appears that the bureaucracy is more afraid of the Democrats than the people as a report emerges that the Justice Department is dropping the investigation into Spygate, nearly two years after it began.

The Federalist’s Sean Davis reports the investigation into a treacherous spying operation on Donald Trump’s candidacy and presidency is being dropped.

A source familiar with Durham’s ongoing investigation of the bogus Russian collusion operation tells @FDRLST: “Durham isn’t doing anything. Dropping his investigations. He’s worried about blowback from Biden. What an absolute disgrace.”

A source familiar with Durham’s ongoing investigation of the bogus Russian collusion operation tells @FDRLST: “Durham isn’t doing anything. Dropping his investigations. He’s worried about blowback from Biden. What an absolute disgrace.” — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 15, 2020

Time Magazine provides the scope of work in the Durham investigation.

In the spring of 2019, Durham was tasked with “exploring the extent to which a number of countries, including Ukraine, played a role in the counterintelligence investigation directed at the Trump campaign during the 2016 election,” Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said. His mandate, the Justice Department also said, is to determine whether “intelligence collection activities by the U.S. government related to the Trump 2016 Presidential Campaign were lawful and appropriate.” Since then, Durham has largely been quiet, and it remains unknown what exactly he is looking at. His investigation has garnered one guilty plea so far, from former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to making a false statement when he altered an email used in a request for a warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. It’s not known whether Durham is pursuing other criminal matters. Barr himself has traveled internationally to enlist the support of foreign officials in Durham’s investigation, including to the U.K. and Italy.

Attorney General William Barr declared that there was definitely spying on the Trump candidacy and presidency in an investigation called “Crossfire Hurricane” that was largely built on the back of a bunch of faked memos produced by the Hillary Clinton campaign, dressed up as a “dossier,” and given cover by a compliant Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

The New York Times declared the scandal investigation over and done with last month right before the election.

Part of Spygate’s fizzle may be related to the fact that three years on, none of Mr. Trump’s political enemies have been charged with crimes. Last year, a highly anticipated Justice Department inspector general’s report found no evidence of a politicized plot to spy on the Trump campaign — angering believers who thought the report would vindicate their belief in a criminal “deep state” plot against the president. […] Few right-wing narratives have been as durable as Spygate, which has morphed over time into a kind of catchall theory encompassing various allegations of Democratic malfeasance. Fox News hosts including Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson went all in on it, as did Republicans in Congress, including Representative Devin Nunes of California and former Representative Trey Gowdy of South Carolina. But nobody embraced the theory like Mr. Trump, who has returned to it frequently to deflect attention from his own troubles, whether it was the Mueller investigation or his administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of course, charges were expected to be brought at the end of the Durham investigation. The Connecticut U.S. Attorney was tasked with looking into the scandal that involved using the Hillary Clinton opposition research to lie about Trump being a “Russian asset” to hide her email and private server scandal. The bad intel was used to lie to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in FISA warrants. It was later learned in leaked documents that President Obama was read into Clinton’s plot by CIA chief John Brennan, giving it the imprimatur of the Obama Administration. The Justice Department Inspector General found lying, wrongdoing by those involved, though others, such as former FBI Chief James Comey were not charged because the IG’s office had no authority to refer charges against those no longer under the purview of the government agency.

At this juncture, it appears that official Washington intelligentsia is counting noses and votes and in the interest of preserving their own hides are giving up on doing what is right for the country. It may be realpolitik, but for the 70 million-plus people who voted for Donald Trump and want to see justice done, if Sean Davis’s source is right, there will be hell to pay.

Let’s go to the score card. The Left cows the Supreme Court to do its bidding or risk being diluted with court-packing thus getting election decisions that don’t rock the boat in the learned opinion of Andy McCarthy, and now it’s being reported that the Justice Department is dropping the spying scandal into candidate and President Trump.

They’d better be ready to mollify those 70 million-plus people and lay out their argument for no charges or reap the whirlwind. At every turn the treachery looks worse and worse.

God have mercy.

